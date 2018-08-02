Oloyede said the people with high risk of developing health problems related to salt consumption are those over age 50; people who have high or slightly elevated blood pressure; diabetes patients and African Americans (US).

Tips to lowering salt intake

To lower the risk from excess salt intake, Oloyede recommended an increase intake of diet rich in potassium. “Eat more fresh vegetables and fruits, which are naturally high in potassium and low in sodium. Eat less bread, cheese, and processed meat, as these and other processed foods are high in sodium and low in potassium.

Cardiologists (heart experts) recommend getting less than 2, 300 milligrams (mg) of salt or sodium each day, unless the consumer has high blood pressure or if he or she is at risk (those already with hypertension, diabetes or kidney disease). Then, the recommendation is that you eat 1,500 milligrams of salt a day. That’s less than a teaspoon from all your meals and snacks,” he said.

Avoid adding salt to foods at the table: Break the habit of automatically reaching for your salt shaker. Table salt is about 40 per cent sodium. It is more dangerous to add salt to already cooked foods.

Read the labels on salt/sodium content when shopping for foods or snacks: Look for lower-sodium cereals, crackers, pasta sauces, canned vegetables, or any foods with low-salt options. At restaurants, ask about salt added to food. Many chefs will skip or cut back on salt if you ask.

Eat fewer processed and packaged foods: Packaged, processed foods account for most of the sodium in people’s diets. If you prepare your own food, there is a higher chance to that you can control what is in it. If your restaurant posts the nutrition facts for its dishes, check how much sodium is in a serving. There may be lower-sodium options on the menu then opt for the latter.