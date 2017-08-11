The Sun News
11th August 2017
11th August 2017 - Being sexy makes me unique –DJ Preddy
11th August 2017 - Real reason I parted ways with Fela -Duro Ikujenyo
11th August 2017 - How I got inspiration for Eyin Nikan Soso -Arese Daniels, gospel singer
11th August 2017 - MBGN’s 30th anniversary’ll be explosive -Guy Murray Bruce
11th August 2017 - Ambode, Lai Mohammed for Ugboma’s Hall of Fame unveiling
11th August 2017 - How Lagbaja made me better musician –D’Plus
11th August 2017 - High demand for Banana Island Ghost at cinemas
11th August 2017 - Why we acquired several Nigerian blockbuster movies –WAPTV’s Wole Adenuga
11th August 2017 - All set for ACTDF’s Unleash Your Talent 2017
High profile politicians will soon join PDP –Okowa

High profile politicians will soon join PDP –Okowa

11th August 2017

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has expressed optimism that high profile politicians across the six geo-political zones of the country will join the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the next three weeks.

His optimism is hinged on the seemingly new found peace in the country’s main opposition party following last month’s Supreme Court judgement that affirmed the Ahmed Makarfi-led caretaker committee.

Although the governor did not mention names, those who left the party before and after the 2015 general elections, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his erstwhile deputy, Atiku Abubakar, amongst others have been touted in some quarters as possible returnees.

Okowa said: “This is a new PDP and with the excitement we saw after the Supreme Court victory amongst Nigerians, not only PDP followers, I believe a lot of people who thought the party was going to implode by itself will realise that we are back alive and ready to offer what it takes to better the lives of Nigerians.

“From the way things are going presently in this country, I believe Nigerians will realise that PDP is the only alternative that can bring Nigeria out of her present economic challenges. “Many of our members who left earlier, due to one form of disagreement or the other, will return to their party because the National Caretaker Committee has constituted a Reconciliation Committee as well as a Contact and Mobilisation Committee to reach out to them.”

In a press release made available to newsman in Asaba yesterday, the governor who is the chairman of the planning committee for Saturday’s Non-Elective Convention of the party spoke in Abuja, while inspecting the Eagle Square, venue of the exercise. He said the party was ready to organise a successful convention, assuring that every necessary arrangements have been taken care of.

“We just came to see what is on ground, I believe  our people will be safe because we have everything under control, we are not expecting any hitches at all, we are doing very well as a party and as a committee. In this kind of planning you will have some challenges here and there; but there are solutions for every one of them. We are confident that we are on the right track and it shall be well on Saturday,” he said.

In a related development, National Chairman of the Party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has assured members of the party that the issues relating to the South-West zone of the party have been resolved.

He said: “In politics there are always issues, but what is important is that we sit down and resolve the issues in a civil manner.

“Yesterday, we had a long meeting with leaders from the zone. No matter what you do, as a political party, you must lose some members and, also, gain others. 

“As a party, we will continue to work hard not to lose anybody, but will work much harder to bring in more members to the party.”

  1. Ebuka Amaechi 11th August 2017 at 7:34 am
    Reply

    May be money bags Gov Okowa of Delta predicted of comn to join PDP in Delta State will contribute money for payment of many months of outstanding primary teachers unpaid Salaries in Delta State.

