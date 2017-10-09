The Sun News
Home / Business / High expectations as 2017 NESG kicks off tomorrow

High expectations as 2017 NESG kicks off tomorrow

— 9th October 2017

From Uche Usim, Abuja

As Nigeria contends with post-recession challenges, expectations are high that various economic experts expected in Abuja for the 2017 and 23rd edition of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) holding from October 10-12, will further articulate measures the Federal Government can adopt to take nation to the next level.
Themed: “The Opportunities, Productivity and Employment:  Actualizing the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan” the event is being organized by NESG in conjunction with the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.
It is expected to be declared open by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.
The theme of the Summit is expected to elicit and adopt a solutions-based approach in addressing the issues that will create opportunities, tackle unemployment and improve productivity.
To deepen the conversation, NESG 20017 has five sub-summit thematic pillars anchored on ensuring a Nigerian content in the nation’s  economy in “Think Nigeria” Skills, Competencies & Capacity.
Another sub-theme is access to Capital, Legislations, Economic inclusion which the nation’s national competitive advantage is created and sustained through a highly localized process.
The summit will be exploring linkages between economic opportunities, productivity, skills and competencies and the right policy pipelines that will deliver them.
Again, strategic investment options, frameworks, models and business cases for unlocking the type of capital flows that creates opportunities and jobs for Nigerians will be x-rayed. The 23rd NESG will also ascertain the progress made in sector opportunities since the last summit and benchmark them on these thematic pillars for further government intervention and private sector investment.
The key objective of the 2017 summit is seeking to create robust stakeholders’ discussions and deliberations that accentuate the economic framework for opportunities, productivity and employment.
Another objective is to outline the national jobs deficit and risk profile and provide a national response framework that adequately matches it.

 

 

