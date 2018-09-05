HiFL: Teams battle for final four slots— 5th September 2018
The quarterfinal of the ongoing Higher Institution Football League will take centre stage on Wednesday, September 5 and Thursday, September 6, as the schools battle for the final four slots.
Top on the bills will be the battle between OAU Giants and UNIBEN Royals in Benin while the fans in Calabar will have the opportunity of watching the game between the host, UNICAL Malabites and DELSU Titans from Delta State.
UNIJOS Highlanders will play host to UAM Tillers with all games coming up on Wednesday while UDU Sultans and UNILORIN Warriors will square up in Sokoto on Thursday.
The second leg of the quarterfinal games has been scheduled for Wednesday, September 19, with all the teams playing away this midweek hosting their opponents at home.
READ ALSO France to partner Nigeria to boost visual arts, development of young talents
Speaking with our correspondent, the Technical Coordinator of the league, Mohammed Ibrahim, the technical committee will soon come together to agree on a venue for the final four.
“We have been having a wonderful competition so far and very happy with the performance of all the teams participating in the league,” he said.
“This is the first edition of the competition and hopefully we can move on from the lesson learnt so far this year.
“We are looking at playing the final four in Lagos but we are yet to arrive at a conclusion. We want to give the sponsors value for their support by coming up with an elaborate semifinal game.”
A total of 16 teams started the competition with eight already eliminated.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Oyo to field 100 athletes for National Youth Games4th September 2018
-
Nigerian maths teachers don’t understand what they teach –Kuku3rd September 2018
-
Post-UTME: UNILORIN apprehends 2 over alleged malpractice28th August 2018
Latest
INEC failed on voters’ registration – Gbadamosi— 5th September 2018
It’s not enough to merely extend the exercise. By design the exercise is intended to deny the rights of eligible voters the opportunity to register Remi Adefulu Babatunde Gbadamosi hails from the renowned political family of the late Alhaji Sule Oyesola Gbadamosi who was fondly called SOG in his days as one of the leaders…
-
Nigeria doomed without restructuring – Attah, ex-Akwa Ibom gov— 5th September 2018
“I can tell you with conviction that if the APC manages to win Akwa Ibom today, it would be in spite of rather than because of Akpabio” Chukwudi Nweje Obong Victor Attah, is the former governor of Akwa Ibom State. He speaks on the gale defections across party lines, registration of political parties, cabals in…
-
Nigeria gears up for GITEX as NITDA inaugurates LOC— 5th September 2018
GITEX is the premier technology event in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The event annually hosts over 184,000 trade visitors and delegates from more than 140 countries Chinenye Anuforo To ensure the country’s effective participation at this year’s Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) and to also expose its startups, the National Information Technology Development…
-
NCC, NDA to deploy technology for military capacity building— 5th September 2018
Danbatta told his guests that “intervening in boosting NDA’s technology infrastructure is to ensure the future of our country” Chinenye Anuforo Conscious of the realities that military battles no longer depend on weapons alone but also on technology, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) have reached an agreement to collaborate…
-
Lawyers debunk corruption allegations against Senator Akpabio— 5th September 2018
Some human rights lawyers have said there was no truth in the allegation that former Senate Minority Leader, representing Akwa Ibom North West, Godswill Akpabio, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to avoid being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as there is no prevailing case against the lawmaker. READ ALSO: It’s…
-
Entertainment
Our goal to promote ankara, adire fabric in UK – Eribo-Ani— 4th September 2018
Christy Anyanwu Irene Eribo-Ani, who was crowned ‘Ebony Queen 1 of UK’ in 2016, recently became the brand ambassador for Ankara Meets Adire Festival (AMAF), an event taking place September 2 in London. She is a multiple award winner in skills empowerment and the CEO of Irensmart Limited and Irensmartconcept Charity. Eribo-Ani’s creativity and flair…
South-West Report
INCREDIBLE: 10 years of uninterrupted blackout— 30th August 2018
“This same senatorial district subjected to many years of uninterrupted darkness is the home of the Omotoso Nigeria Integrated Power Plant that is supposed to generate 530 mega watts. Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure These are hard and harsh times for residents in the six local governments that make up Ondo South Senatorial District. This is because…
-
Abuja Metro
Behold, Abuja’s new prostitution ring— 29th August 2018
The FCT has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies lure poverty-stricken girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies now lure beautifully-endowed but poverty-stricken innocent girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution in the name…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
Python Dance 3: Anxiety in South East— 2nd September 2018
The IPOB did not hide its feelings on the plan for another Python Dance in the Southeast as the group has already declared a total strike on September 14 ■ As Ndigbo reject new military exercise ■ Fear stems from previous operations, closeness to 2019 elections ■ Army gives reasons, says no going back on…
Literary Review
Alien herdsmen and the rest of us— 4th September 2018
Voices in a Choir, Bukar Usman,, Kalmidas Comminications, Kaduna, pp. 351 Henry Akubuiro Long live the book: this isn’t your everyday trite. Kings and queens are used to wishes of longevity, but it’s actually the book that deserves to live the longest. Throwaways books aren’t included, however. Only good books should live long, for on the…
-
Lifeline
Kaduna flood victims count losses, appeal to state govt, NEMA for help— 5th September 2018
The NEMA has begun the distribution of relief materials to victims, especially those that were sacked from their homes. Noah Ebije, Kaduna Residents of Kaduna affected by the flood disaster that ravaged parts of the state recently are still counting their losses. READ ALSO: Kaduna flood: NEMA begins distribution of relief materials to affected residents The…
Education Review
I never thought I’ll emerge UTME highest scorer – Israel Zakari— 28th August 2018
Israel’s mother, Mrs Jummai Zakari, a widow who works in a bank in Lagos, said she became a single mother 14 years ago Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Master Israel Zakari, the lad that scored the highest mark in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) said he never thought he could achieve the feat. “I read…
-
TSWeekend
How Elizabeth Adoga became The Face of Prestige Nigeria— 31st August 2018
Pretty Elizabeth Adoga has emerged winner of this year’s edition of The Face of Prestige Nigeria held at Rockview Hotel, Apapa, Lagos on Saturday, August 25. Adoga clinched the coveted crown after a keen contest having trounced 10 other contestants. Speaking on her victory, she said: “I am excited I won. I knew I was…
Opinion
The legality of Executive Orders— 5th September 2018
From where does the Nigerian President derive the authority to legislate, interpret and enforce laws, which Executive Orders and Proclamations are? Chris Akiri The other day, the Presidency announced, with gusto, that President Muhammadu Buhari had signed Executive Order 6 into law. I was miffed. Executive Order 6 means there have been five earlier Executive…
Columnists
-
Nigerians and crazy quest to migrate to Canada— 5th September 2018
As at 2017, there were over 11,000 Nigerian students in Canada. They hardly go back to Nigeria after graduation. Augustine O. Agbonsuremi Canada is the new destination for many Nigerian elite and their families. But Canada is tightening its immigration noose to prevent the influx of Nigerians and some other nationals who are obviously abusing…
-
So much for national interest— 3rd September 2018
National interest depends on who drives it, what drives it or drives the driver… Tony Iwuoma Many things make me to weep for and over Nigeria. Many times. I weep because Nigerians find it difficult to comprehend a matter as simple as not having a nation. It gets too much on my rickety heart when…
-
In search of political mentors (7): Here comes the non-politician— 3rd September 2018
Ladies and Gentlemen, please rise and give it up for former Governor of Akwa Ibom state: His Excellency, Arc. (Obong) Victor Attah, FNIA. God bless Nigeria! Michael Bush [Continued from last Monday] Your cacophonous affirmative chorus confirms that you want the unveiling now. That should come presently. Let’s tee off with what golfers call an…
-
Primary hurdles in party primaries— 3rd September 2018
It is 166 days to the 2019 General Elections. Going by INEC’s schedule of activities… the next main item on the agenda is party primaries. Andy Ezeani Nigeria’s democracy is on the cusp again. Not that it has ever departed thence. Virtually every day of Nigeria’s democracy since 1999 has been a critical juncture. The…
-
Theresa May, Nigeria and Africa!— 3rd September 2018
What Africa needs to do is to develop her human resource and technical capacities to rise up to the new global business frontiers. Eric Osagie She stopped over last week. Decked in a colourful jacket and smart pair of trousers, Theresa May, the British Prime Minister, exuded the pomp and power of Great Britain, our…
-
2019 presidential contenders and pretenders— 3rd September 2018
Top on the list of the PDP contenders is former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The man has been mobilising and seeking support across the country. Casmir Igbokwe The tempo of political activities has heightened. More political parties have joined the fray. More intrigues have come to play. More importantly, sundry presidential aspirants have emerged. It…
-
The Mum who broke her son’s virginity— 1st September 2018
Pity her, a mum and her only son, her last born, discussing a sex issue! A lady told me her pains the day she was teaching sex matters to her son. Osondu Anyalechi In 1948, my first year in school, our teacher asked us, how babies were born. I had no idea and nobody in…
-
Being A Dad: How to build strong father-son relationship— 1st September 2018
Get involved in father-son activities. Fathers and sons can have quality time by developing interests in same things. Kate Halim Father-son relationships can be complex. Fathers and sons with widely different interests can find it hard to relate to one another. Sometimes dads and sons feel competitive against one another. Their male tendencies to not…
-
What if she hands you condom before sex?— 1st September 2018
When a lady insists you use a condom and even goes ahead to provide one when you have none, she limits her chances of risking her life having abortions Amaka Nicholas You meet a girl, you ask her out and she agrees. On your first, second or even third date, there is kissing and necking. You…
-
Between Buhari’s supporters and other Nigerians— 1st September 2018
This is not an attempt to tar and feather all of the president’s men and supporters as dumb and extremists, which will be an unfair characterization. Clem Aguiyi In recent times I’ve met fellow countrymen, who are very disillusioned about our broken politics and political process to the extent that even if the ballot boxes and…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply