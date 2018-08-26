– The Sun News
Latest
26th August 2018 - Messi orders Barca to sign €180m Mbappe
26th August 2018 - DRINK-DRIVING SCANDAL : Lloris to lose captaincy armband, pay £240,000 fine
26th August 2018 - THE CR7 EFFECT! Juve now worth €1b
26th August 2018 - HIDDEN AGENDA! Barca to move for Pogba this week
26th August 2018 - Idris Okuneye: I’ll keep my secret until my wedding day
26th August 2018 - 2019 Election budget: Include provision for Diaspora voting
26th August 2018 - 2019 elections and continued blame game over INEC’s funding
26th August 2018 - Officers in party politics not good for military – Capt Abdulmalik
26th August 2018 - 2023 Presidency: Ndigbo worried over new plot to cede power to S/West
26th August 2018 - I’m not bothered about impeachment plot – Saraki
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / HIDDEN AGENDA! Barca to move for Pogba this week
POGBA

HIDDEN AGENDA! Barca to move for Pogba this week

— 26th August 2018

Barcelona chiefs have reportedly held discussions ahead of deciding to launch a transfer bid for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in the next seven days.

The Catalan giants’ president Josep Bartomeu is described as ‘obsessed’ with signing Pogba after holding what is described as a ‘secret’ meeting by Spanish source Don Balon.

READ ALSO Ambode donates 11 vehicles to Lagos prison services

Barcelona don’t have long to get a deal for Pogba done as the transfer deadline for La Liga clubs is next week, but Don Balon give them hope of doing something as the player himself is said to be eager to escape Jose Mourinho and Old Trafford.

It’s been a tough start to the season for United with a defeat to Brighton last weekend, and with Pogba still to find his best form in this Red Devils side.

The 25-year-old showed what he can do with more freedom in his play as he played a starring role for France as they won the World Cup this summer.

He’s not been given that same trust by Mourinho at United, so it’s little surprise he seems to want out.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BLAME GAME

2019 elections and continued blame game over INEC’s funding

— 26th August 2018

The blame game between the presidency and the Senate leadership has continued to dominate discussion in the polity. Omoniyi Salaudeen The time is ticking gradually and steadily to the 2019 general elections. Going by the timetable and schedule of activities for the polls released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), it is remaining exactly…

  • Officers in PARTY POLITICS not good for military - Capt Abdulmalik

    Officers in party politics not good for military – Capt Abdulmalik

    — 26th August 2018

    A retired military officer should stay away from politics. But now, roughly all of them are involved in party politics. And that is not good for the military as an institution Desmond Mgboh/Kano Retired Captain Yusuf Abdulmalik is the publicity officer of Retired Army, Navy and Air Force Association of Nigeria, Kano State Chapter. Abdulmalik,…

  • PRESIDENCY 2023

    2023 Presidency: Ndigbo worried over new plot to cede power to S/West

    — 26th August 2018

    “Tinubu is one of the most grounded politicians in the country today and as you know, the South-East is laying claim to the presidency in 2023 only on moral grounds” ■ Plot one of injustices meted out to Igbo – Mbazulike Amaechi ■ This is why we want self-determination – MASSOB ■ Igbo leaders in…

  • I’m not bothered about impeachment PLOT – Saraki

    I’m not bothered about impeachment plot – Saraki

    — 26th August 2018

    Saraki told reporters that he was not losing sleep over plots to impeach him, urging those orchestrating the plot to redirect their energies towards deepening democratic ideals Paul Osuyi, Asaba Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday, in Asaba, Delta State capital, said he was unperturbed by the moves to get him impeached by the All…

  • SENATE

    Why it won’t be easy to remove Saraki as Senate President – Senator Fatima Raji-Rasaki

    — 26th August 2018

    “Presently, I’m in the Senate, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District on the platform of PDP. Just few months ago, I crossed over to the APC.” • My battle with Fayose in Ekiti Christy Anyanwu The Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, Chief (Mrs) Fatima Olufunke Raji-Rasaki, was once the First Lady of Lagos and…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share