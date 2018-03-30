Hi-Point Hotel agog for Easter poolside fiesta

With its rising profile as an entertainment hub in Jakande Estate, Oke-Afa, NNPC and Ejigbo axis of Lagos State, Hi-Point Hotel takes the Easter holiday season to a frenzy height tonight with its Poolside Fun Fiesta.

The hotel, which primes its operations and hospitality experience as the core of comfort and tranquility, is famous for its pool terrace entertainment, live music and exotic show. According to the hotel’s manager, Lucky Aboghe, the pool terrace has been upgraded for guests this Easter for a smack down fun blast and relaxation. “We have lined up a series of activities to spice up the Easter holiday season. The period offers a unique opportunity for our guests, friends and families to unwind and celebrate the great moment with us with live music, comedy, dance and a variety of delicious dishes and spicy pepper soup,” he said.