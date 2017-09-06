The Sun News
Latest
6th September 2017 - 2017 hajj: Pilgrims’ home-bound flights commence
6th September 2017 - He’s afraid, Nigerian Army says about Boko Haram leader
6th September 2017 - Gynaecologist warns against oral sex
6th September 2017 - Osinbajo due in Makurdi Wednesday
6th September 2017 - Myanmar laying land mines on Bangladesh border – Reports
6th September 2017 - Myanmar: Suu Kyi denounces terrorists
6th September 2017 - Actors Guild poised to eradicate sexual harassment of members
6th September 2017 - Thousands hit by malaria, dengue as South Asia’s floods recede
6th September 2017 - PDP’ll reclaim Kebbi in 2019 – ex-minister
6th September 2017 - Facebook inflates ad reach – analyst
Home / Cover / National / He’s afraid, Nigerian Army says about Boko Haram leader

He’s afraid, Nigerian Army says about Boko Haram leader

— 6th September 2017

Nigerian Army has said that Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, is scared.

Shekau, in a new video, denied claims by the Nigerian military that his top commanders were killed in an ambush.

The statement reads: “The Nigerian Army has noted that in their desperation, the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists have released yet another video clip yesterday, in which they made all manner of spurious assertions, denying the surrender of some of the terrorists and the killing of 5 key commanders, among other lies, all aimed at instilling unnecessary fears in law abiding people.

“Although the relevant department is still analyzing the video clip, suffice to state that it is sheer desperation and clear signs of fear as our troops keep closing up on them.

“Moreover, two other Deputies of the purported Boko Haram terrorists group leader, Afdu Kawuri and Abubakar Banishek, were killed in a successful military operation at Alafa on Sallah day, Friday 1st September 2017.

“We wish to challenge the so-called terrorist leader to produce the 5 key commanders earlier killed or the video of those Ameers he claimed not dead and are still with him.

“It is also instructive to note that Shekau is scared and rattled by the 40-day ultimatum issued by the Chief of Army Staff to the Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE and hiding from one hole to another.”

(Source: Daily Post)

Post Views: 20
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Tokunbo David

1 Comment

  1. eze sam 6th September 2017 at 11:20 am
    Reply

    FEARFUL MAN COME OUT OPENLY LET SEE.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2017 hajj: Pilgrims’ home-bound flights commence

— 6th September 2017

From: Kehinde Aderemi, Mecca The inaugural return flight of Nigerian pilgrims from Saudi Arabia has commenced The airlifting commenced, on Wednesday, via Flynas Airline with pilgrims from the Federal capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, comprising 485 pilgrims and eleven officials. Chairman of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), Abdullahi Mukhtar Mohammed, disclosed this in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, at the…

  • He’s afraid, Nigerian Army says about Boko Haram leader

    — 6th September 2017

    Nigerian Army has said that Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, is scared. Shekau, in a new video, denied claims by the Nigerian military that his top commanders were killed in an ambush. Reacting, Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman on Wednesday, said the Boko Haram Spiritual leader is worried by the sustained military…

  • Osinbajo due in Makurdi Wednesday

    — 6th September 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is billed to arrive Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Wednbesday for an on-the-spot assessment of the recent flood that ravaged parts of the state. According to the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom, Terver Akase, the Vice President who is expected to fly in through…

  • PDP’ll reclaim Kebbi in 2019 – ex-minister

    — 6th September 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal Former Minister of Special Duties in the Goodluck Jonathan administration, Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN ), has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would reclaim the seat of power in Kebbi State come 2019.   Turaki, who is a chieftain of the PDP stated this while speaking during the meeting of…

  • Facebook inflates ad reach – analyst

    — 6th September 2017

    Facebook Inc. inflates the number of people who can see the advertisements on its platform, a Pivotal Research Group analyst said in a note. Facebook’s Ads Manager claims a potential reach of 41 million 18- to 24-year-olds and 60 million 25 to 34-year-olds in the United States. Meanwhile,  the United States census data shows that…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share