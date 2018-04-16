Heritage Bank pledges support for Nigeria’s creative industry

Heritage Bank Plc, has restated its commitment to the development and growth of the Nigeria’s creative industry.

Mr. Ifie Sekibo, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of Heritage Bank stated this in a statement issued by the Divisional Head, Corporate Communications of the bank at the weekend.

He said Heritage Bank would continue to support the development and growth of the entertainment industry as it is one of the easiest ways to solve the unemployment problem in the country.

Sekibo said the music industry has done so much for Nigeria in terms of employment and foreign exchange earnings and if more resources could be put into it, the country would be better for it. Besides supporting individual artistes in the industry, the bank has also partnered with some organisers to perform and produce some entertainment shows, including partnership with Yibo Koko in association with Bolanle Peters to produce and perform Seki, a dance drama.

The event which held at the popular Terra Kulture Arena, was graced by members of the diplomatic corps, bank officials and lovers of arts and it featured notable celebrities like Hilda Dokubo, Monalisa Chinda Coker, Ibinabo Fiberisima, Julius Agwu, Ovunda Ihunwo, Peace Christian, Deborah Job, Opereke Jamabo Foh and Mercy Albert among others as casts.