The Sun News
Latest
9th September 2017 - Heritage Bank, NIMASA Support Ita-Giwa’s Climate Change Initiative
9th September 2017 - Osinbajo denies 2019 presidential ambition
9th September 2017 - Operation Python Dance, forceful military occupation of Igbo land -ADF
9th September 2017 - No evidence Nigeria has exited recession – Issa Aremu
9th September 2017 - Avian Influenza: Ogun activates measures to curtail spread
9th September 2017 - Senate to prioritise passage of Occupational Safety Bill, says Saraki
9th September 2017 - Buhari sad over Plateau killings
9th September 2017 - Good governance: Ogun calls for synergy among LGs, LCDAs, Advisory c’ittees
9th September 2017 - Itel Mobile unveils A31
9th September 2017 - Alvan Ikoku College names Anyanwu new provost
Home / Features / Heritage Bank, NIMASA Support Ita-Giwa’s Climate Change Initiative

Heritage Bank, NIMASA Support Ita-Giwa’s Climate Change Initiative

— 9th September 2017

 

BY CHRISTY ANYANWU

 

Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, Chairman of the Environment Committee of the 2014 National Conference and leader of Seagull Carnival Band has received support from Heritage Bank and the Nigeria Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to stage a public enlightenment forum on Climate Change.
The discourse with the theme, Climate Change: A Time for Action’ is scheduled to hold tomorrow, Sunday September 10 at the Ballroom of the Oriental Hotel in Lagos. Senator Ben Murray-Bruce representing Bayelsa East senatorial district in the National Assembly will be the special guest of honour, while environmental activist, and Chairman of the Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF) committee on awareness and fund raising will give a keynote address.
Tracing the history of her commitment to environmental matters, the prominent leader of Bakassi in Cross River State confessed that she knew very little about the devastation of the environmental until she was given the responsibility to chair the committee on environment during the 2014 National Conference. She said, “I had the privilege to work with many academics and seasoned environmental activists from the civil society. I humbled myself to learn quickly from them.”
Ita-Giwa said she was happy when her state Governor Prof. Ben Ayade chose climate change as the theme for the 2016/2017 Cross River State Carnival. She told the journalists that interpretation of the carnival usually involves serious intellectual work. According to her, “it is easy to conclude that the street parade and the dance is all there is to the carnival, but that is far from the truth. There is fierce competition among the competing bands. What we have decided to do is to bring home salient messages on climate change as projected by my band, the Seagull Band. She said that management of the band has since come to appreciate the need to highlight the consequences of climate change on our fragile planet.”

According to her, the band has apparently adopted the advocacy for action on climate change, thereby disseminating the message to a wider audience through lecture and stage presentation to a discerning audience.
Speaking further, she pointed out that “Our carnival band shall also be performing our carnival winning display tagged ‘Green Revolution’ at the event, in addition to special guest musical performance by leading Nigerian entertainers.”

The memorable event at which guests will be entertained in an unusual manner and informed in a convivial atmosphere is expected to be a very programme that will encourage Nigerians to appreciate the environmental issues and climate change.

Earlier, Ita-Giwa, a former special adviser to two Nigerian presidents on National Assembly Matters, said that being in politics has tremendous advantages and also a lot of disadvantages.
According to her, politics allows one to dabble into areas they probably know nothing about. “Politics allow you learn on the job, that is why they will appoint people and put them in ministries they know nothing about rather than their area of specialization.”

 

Post Views: 14
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Osinbajo denies 2019 presidential ambition

— 9th September 2017

  From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has denied any presidential ambition in 2019 describing those behind “Osinbajo Volunteers” as mischievous. The “Osinbajo Volunteers” has started campaigning for Osinbajo’s election as President in 2019. The group which has started recruiting volunteers for the project, however exonerated the vice president, saying he was…

  • Operation Python Dance, forceful military occupation of Igbo land -ADF

    — 9th September 2017

    *Vows to challenge action in court From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu Frontline Igbo group, Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), has described the Operation Python Dance II a.k.a Exercise Egwu Eke declared on Friday by the Chief of Training and Operations, Army, Major-General DD Ahmadu, as “military invasion and occupation of Alaigbo, nay, declaration of war against peaceful…

  • No evidence Nigeria has exited recession – Issa Aremu

    — 9th September 2017

    From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna General Secretary of Textile union and NEC member of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Issa Aremu has said that there is no evidence to show that Nigeria has overcome the economic recession. Aremu said the country can only recover from economic recession with enhanced purchasing power “which is only possible through prompt…

  • Avian Influenza: Ogun activates measures to curtail spread

    — 9th September 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta After reported outbreak of avian influenza, also known as bird flu at a breeder poultry farm in Ogun State, the state government has activated bird flu control measures to curtail the spread of the disease to other parts of the state. The measures, according to the government, became necessary in the…

  • Senate to prioritise passage of Occupational Safety Bill, says Saraki

    — 9th September 2017

    Senate President Bukola Saraki, has stated that the 8th Senate will give accelerated consideration to the Occupational Safety and Health Bill (SB. 200), once the National Assembly resumes from its annual recess later this month. In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, the Senate President emphasized that with…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share