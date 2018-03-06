The Sun News
Latest
6th March 2018 - Heritage Bank canvasses commodity exchange at Lagos-Kano Summit
6th March 2018 - FG to raise N150bn from green bonds in 2018
6th March 2018 - World Bank spends $6m on Nigeria’s tech devt –Osinbajo 
6th March 2018 - International Women’s Day: Microsoft, Tech4dev graduate 450 women coders
6th March 2018 - How VAIDS’ll expose big tax defaulters –Subair, LIRS boss
6th March 2018 - Crude oil production cost crashes to $20 per barrel
6th March 2018 - Oando crisis: Minority shareholders accuse SEC of cover-up
6th March 2018 - Insecurity: Nigeria risks food crisis as insurgency displaces 5m farmers –Experts
6th March 2018 - Govt seeks N’Assembly’s approval to pay N650bn subsidy arrears
6th March 2018 - Tax evasion: FG, states go after property owners in FCT, Lagos
Home / Business / Heritage Bank canvasses commodity exchange at Lagos-Kano Summit

Heritage Bank canvasses commodity exchange at Lagos-Kano Summit

— 6th March 2018

Heritage Bank Plc has solicited for the inclusion of a Commodity Exchange in the bilateral agreement between Lagos and Kano states to cater for the growth of agribusiness and commerce in the country.

The two states signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last Thursday at the Lagos-Kano Economic and Investment Summit.

The goal of the pact was to ensure the collaboration between the two states, boost commerce, agribusiness and increase their revenue generation.

Speaking at the plenary session on “Growth & Investment Opportunities in Agribusiness – Value Chain Approach”, Olugbenga Awe, the bank’s Group Head, Agric Financing, said there was an urgent need for the establishment of a Commodity Exchange, stating that it would provide the platform necessary for the success of the MoU signed by the states.

Awe said if the Exchange was established, it would make future contracts between traders and speculators in both states and others more possible and thereby enhance agribusiness in the country generally. Specifically, he stated that the establishment of a Commodity Exchange would help to put the activities of grain farmers and others in Dawanau Market, Kano, and others, in the spotlight.

According to him, the volume of agribusiness and commerce going on daily in Dawanau Market, which is the hub of grains and seeds trading across the world, needs to be complemented by appropriate policies.

Based on this, Awe advised the two states to ensure that the MoU captures the establishment of a Commodity Exchange. Doing that would make tracking possible for every produce traded on the floor of the exchange unlike now when grains sourced in Kano or Lagos could be sold and consumed in other parts of the country without knowing its source.

“Today, goods sourced at Dawanau are daily transported to Togo, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Ghana, Central African Republic, South Africa, Libya and other African countries. Again, traders from Burma, Dubai, India, China, Britain, America, Saudi and other countries patronise the grains/seeds market for items like moringa seed and leaf, sesame seed, hibiscus flower (zobo) and other items such as soybeans, beans, cassava, millet, and guinea corn without any credit given to their farmers and Nigeria.”

Awe, therefore, said the Commodity Exchange would help to address issues like that, adding that it would also encourage farmers to put in more efforts in planting more grains. 

Similarly, Dr. Sani Hussaini Sagagi, Deputy Country Director, Sasakwa Africa Association Nigeria, said any country that wants to progress must take cognizance of its population structure when formulating policies.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Heritage Bank canvasses commodity exchange at Lagos-Kano Summit

— 6th March 2018

Heritage Bank Plc has solicited for the inclusion of a Commodity Exchange in the bilateral agreement between Lagos and Kano states to cater for the growth of agribusiness and commerce in the country. The two states signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last Thursday at the Lagos-Kano Economic and Investment Summit. The goal of the…

  • FG to raise N150bn from green bonds in 2018

    — 6th March 2018

    The Federal Government would later this year issue green bonds worth N150 billion to the public as a means of increasing climate funding. Ahmad Salihijo, a Technical Assistant to the Minister of Environment, made this known while speaking at a panel discussion on climate finance work for women and non-state actors in Lagos. Recall that…

  • World Bank spends $6m on Nigeria’s tech devt –Osinbajo 

    — 6th March 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government, yesterday, said that the World Bank has approved additional financing of $3 million to stimulate global competiveness of raw materials for a diversified Nigerian economy.  Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who stated this at the opening of the 2018 technology and innovation expo in Abuja, said the World Bank had in…

  • International Women’s Day: Microsoft, Tech4dev graduate 450 women coders

    — 6th March 2018

    As part of efforts to bridge the gender divide in the tech ecosystem in Nigeria and to empower women to be self-reliant and employable, Tech4dev has graduated about 450 women coders from the Nigerian Women Techsters first cohort training. The certified women coders were selected from three states, including; Ondo, Ekiti and Oyo states respectively….

  • How VAIDS’ll expose big tax defaulters –Subair, LIRS boss

    — 6th March 2018

    Steve Agbota As the amnesty period under the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) gradually winds down, Ayodele Subair, Chairman of the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), says there will be no hiding place for tax defaulters. In this interview, he ruled out treating any tax evader with kid gloves Excerpts: The effect of…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online enquirers: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share