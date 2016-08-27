The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
27th August 2016 - Internet: InterC targets 1m subscribers mark
27th August 2016 - CBN to sell over N212bn in TB
27th August 2016 - Smart Trybe: Airtel offers Nigerians more data for lesser price
27th August 2016 - Heritage Bank denies involvement in NPA’s N11.2bn fraud
27th August 2016 - Heritage Bank allays fears over CBN’s decision
27th August 2016 - NPFL: Yobo to make appearance for Pillars against Sunshine today
27th August 2016 - Serena aims for another record at US Open
27th August 2016 - Why an African country has not won World Cup – John Barnes
27th August 2016 - The second coming of WAI
27th August 2016 - I joined Army out of youthful exuberance
Home / Business / Heritage Bank allays fears over CBN’s decision
Heritage-Bank

Heritage Bank allays fears over CBN’s decision

— 27th August 2016

Heritage Bank has described its recent Central Bank of Nigeria suspension along with eight other banks from the foreign exchange transactions over alleged non remittance of the NNPC’s funds to the Federal Government Treasury Single Account TSA, as a systemic challenge for the banking sector, which cuts across all banks.
The bank in a statement said as a financial institution, it will continue to build on foundation of sound corporate image; maintain a full disclosure of outstanding TSA funds of the CBN, and worked diligently to fulfil our obligations.
The bank allayed customers fears over the development, assuring that their deposits either in local or foreign currency would not be affected by the development.
“This development does not affect customers’ own deposits, both local and those in foreign currency. It also means that services such as payments – local and international, will go through as normal whenever you need to make them. Remittance services will be hitch-free and you can transact anywhere in the world, any time of the day, on your mobile application or internet banking.
“We will continue to remit funds towards our commitments to the CBN, even under these challenging market conditions. As a customer-eccentric bank, we deem it necessary to inform our customers of the recent developments in the industry:
Continuing, the bank said: Be rest assured that we have engaged with relevant stakeholders, with the support of CBN to resolve this industry-wide systemic issue quickly.
We understand the importance of helping you as our customers to find foreign exchange to help grow your businesses and promote economic growth in Nigeria.
We want to guarantee our teeming banking customers there will be no impact at all. There will be some impact on establishing new trade lines through the foreign exchange market and your relationship manager will be able to help you with best-advice if you need to do this.
Our primary responsibility is to you, our customer. We equally assure you that as one of the fastest growing banks in Nigeria, and you our customers by our side, our dream of becoming an industry leader in the near future will be achievable”.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

30% Guaranteed! Grow your money monthly on autopilot. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

How I made N16 million legally on the Internet. You too can

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's take jabs at teams!

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NETWORKING

Internet: InterC targets 1m subscribers mark

— 27th August 2016

By Olabisi Olaleye With the world tilting towards more data usage, InterC network is determined to achieve one million mark in the next couple of months with the latest technology: the Long term evolution 4G(LTE). According to the company, which recently rebranded from Intercellular, a Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) technology, it is leveraging on…

  • cbn-logo_500

    CBN to sell over N212bn in TB

    — 27th August 2016

    ■ As Naira closes 412 to $1 By Omodele Adigun In continuation of its effort to help the Federal Government raise money to fund this year budget deficit, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)will Wednesday sell Treasury bills worth N212.85 billion  just as the apex bank mopped up  N71.6 billion on Friday through the Open…

  • index

    Smart Trybe: Airtel offers Nigerians more data for lesser price

    — 27th August 2016

    By Olabisi Olaleye As parts of driving faster internet penetration in the country, Airtel Nigeria would be offering  offer customers affordable call and data tariff in addition to freebies. This would be achieved under its repackaged Smart Trybe, a data bundle plan. According to Airtel, the repackaged Smart Trybe offers 11k/sec rate to all networks…

  • Heritage-Bank

    Heritage Bank denies involvement in NPA’s N11.2bn fraud

    — 27th August 2016

    Facts have emerged absolving Heritage Bank Plc of any involvement in the alleged N11.2billion fraud perpetrated at the Nigerian Port Authority, as an investor of the bank disclosed that contrarily to reports, that there was no fraud in the account of NPA. The source who preferred not to be mentioned, disclosed that the allegation was…

  • Heritage-Bank

    Heritage Bank allays fears over CBN’s decision

    — 27th August 2016

    Heritage Bank has described its recent Central Bank of Nigeria suspension along with eight other banks from the foreign exchange transactions over alleged non remittance of the NNPC’s funds to the Federal Government Treasury Single Account TSA, as a systemic challenge for the banking sector, which cuts across all banks. The bank in a statement…

  • CBN-Building

    CBN to sell over N212bn in TB

    — 27th August 2016

    ■ As Naira closes 412 to $1 By Omodele Adigun In continuation of its effort to help the Federal Government raise money to fund this year budget deficit, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)will Wednesday sell Treasury bills worth N212.85 billion  just as the apex bank mopped up  N71.6 billion on Friday through the Open…

  • Edwin-Clark

    MEND approves Clark to lead talks with FG

    — 27th August 2016

    From Ben Dunno, Warri Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) has pledged its total allegiance to the Chief Edwin Clark led dialogue team with the Federal Government in line with the resolution reached at the Stakeholders meeting held in Warri last Friday on finding lasting solution to the lingering crisis in the…

  • fulani-herdsmen-7

    Fulani herdsmen must go -Enugu community insists

    — 27th August 2016

    ■ As MASSOB blames Igbo leaders over recurring attack From Petrus Obi, Enugu The people of Ndiagu Attakwu, Akegbeugwu in the Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu who are the latest victims of the Fulani herdsmen attack have vowed that the herdsmen must leave their community. Speaking when the member representing the area in…

  • ondoo

    Ondo guber: Jegede unfolds economic blueprint

    — 27th August 2016

    The Peoples Democratic Party’s gubernatorial candidate in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has promised to initiate economic policies that will make the state less dependent on Federal allocation even as he wants  to ensure the recently approved Ilaje Free Trade Zone is made a spring board for the economic development of the state. Insisting…

  • godwin-obaseki

    Edo at 25: Obaseki expresses hope for a brighter future

    — 27th August 2016

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin As Edo marks 25 years of creation of the state, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the September 10 governorship elections, Godwin Obaseki, has expressed confidence that Edo will rise above current challenge, assuring of a better and brighter future for all Edo citizens. In his goodwill message,…

Archive

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351