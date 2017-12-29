Here comes Celebrity Housemates TV show

A new reality TV show, Celebrity Housemates, is scheduled to hit the screens in the New Year.

Themed “Convergence of Culture, Lifestyle & Entertainment”, the show, which is geared towards promoting peace and unity in the country, will run from January 12 to February 11, 2018.

According to the producer, Kemi Otegbade, the celebrity contestants are drawn from all the six geographical zones of the country. They include Emmanuel Ikubese, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Funky Mallam, Doris Simeon, Ruggedman, Muma Gee, Ade Ameh, Peggy Ovire, Eniola Badmus, Bolanle Ninalowo, Ogenna Ekwubiri and Fredrick Leonard.

“The contestants were carefully selected across different spheres of the entertainment industry including acting, music and comedy. They will be camped in one house and will be placed on series of daily challenges and tasks, and they will prove their entrepreneurial acumen through various challenges on the 4-week show.

“While in the house, the housemates will receive topnotch celebrities and role models who will relate with them and share ideas on projects, careers and entrepreneurial achievements,” Otegbade explained.

However, viewers will each week vote for their favourite celebrity while the contestants with the lowest votes will be evicted. Every weekend, there will be a star-studded party in the house to relax and loosen up the housemates.

The overall winner of the show will smile home with a whopping N7 million, while other contestants will equally go home with cash prizes.

Powered by Heartlink Ventures, and sponsored by FlyforValue and Amen Estate among others, the show will be streamed live on all scheduled online media platforms for 24 hours, with one-hour daily show on national terrestrial television and cable stations.