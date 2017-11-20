The Sun News
Latest
20th November 2017 - Here comes 2018 Hyundai Sonata with high-end features
20th November 2017 - Oldang solar-powered tricycles launched in Lagos
20th November 2017 - Don’t drink and drive, FRSC, NB warn motorists
20th November 2017 - ‘Africa must copy China’s industrialisation drive’
20th November 2017 - ULC asks NASS, judiciary to call labour minister to order
20th November 2017 - Attach stringent conditions to future bailout, Labour tells FG
20th November 2017 - Garba Shehu on Sule Lamido
20th November 2017 - That Sadiq Daba may live
20th November 2017 - Between OGFZA and INTELS
20th November 2017 - Why Lagosians must pay their taxes
Home / Business / Here comes 2018 Hyundai Sonata with high-end features

Here comes 2018 Hyundai Sonata with high-end features

— 20th November 2017

By Moses Akaigwe 08072100049

Hyundai Motors has remodeled the mid-size Sonata family sedan with a long list of standard and accessible features, integrating a perfect mix of excellent fuel economy and mileage, comfort, cavernous trunk and unprecedented cabin space that could arguably be the most impressive in its class yet.
Assembled locally at the Hyundai Motors Nigeria Limited plant in Lagos, the 2018 Sonata is equipped with numerous other niceties such as the proximity key with push-button start, power driver’s seat as well as shiftronic gear system with courtesy door lamps, this all-new Sonata could be the car to beat or, perhaps, an addiction for many auto buffs.
Hyundai has also equipped the new Sonata with rear parking sensors/back warning camera, engine immobiliser and perceptible front grill, among others.
Hyundai Motors Nigeria, the local brand custodian, is, in spite of these additions, promising to offer this elegantly packed Sonata without necessarily tweaking the showroom price.
Described as a comprehensive makeover of its predecessor that didn’t see any major changes since 2015, the face-lifted Sonata is an adept family sedan that expresses proficient and distinctive gaze that could entice upwardly mobile executives and well-heeled officials as well as anyone with an eye for specifics.
Suffice to say, there are no dull moments with the new Sonata, given the many qualities in the stylish sedan that sits five passengers over long distances with an ample room to stretch even when stuck in traffic.
But why did Hyundai remodel the car? The Korean automaker was quick to say: “It is enhancing the Sonata’s package with better value proposition to keep it fresh against increasing competent rivals.”
Hyundai Motors Nigeria’s head of sales and marketing, Gaurav Vashisht, acknowledged the automaker’s perspective when he told the motoring press at the launch of the new Sonata that almost every exterior element of the car has been reworked, beginning from the forward A-pillars.
“Unlike its predecessor, the front end of the car, for instance, has become more muscular, blending with Hyundai’s new cascading grille design with an aggressive lower facia, new headlights and a reshaped hood,” Vashisht explained.
He said Hyundai has also thoroughly reworked the rear side, which now incorporates new trunked-lid, taillights and rear bumper with a marginally adapted interior that plagiarises high-end cars’ centre stack though retaining its intuitive layout knobs and controls of higher quality feel and a new three-spoke steering wheel.
“When it comes to delivering everything you would expect from a mid-size family sedan, the 2018 Hyundai Sonata does not disappoint. It has a spacious interior with worthy seats and a long list of standard features and well-laid out controls that reassures on smooth ride,” the HMNL sales and marketing helmsman said.
In addition, he said, although the 2018 Hyundai Sonata is available in six trim levels: “Only the Elite SE 2.0L and Elite SE 2.4L variants, which are already in designated HMNL showrooms, will be marketed locally.”
Standard features on both models include front wheel drive, a rear lip spoiler, cruise control, full power accessories, tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, automatic control/rear air-conditioning vents, luxury leather seats and a 60/40 split-folding seatback.
Technology features include Bluetooth connectivity, a CD player, radio, automatic headlights, rearview camera, a 5-inch LCD display, USB port and an auxiliary audio input and Hyundai Security System.

Post Views: 15
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Here comes 2018 Hyundai Sonata with high-end features

— 20th November 2017

By Moses Akaigwe 08072100049 Hyundai Motors has remodeled the mid-size Sonata family sedan with a long list of standard and accessible features, integrating a perfect mix of excellent fuel economy and mileage, comfort, cavernous trunk and unprecedented cabin space that could arguably be the most impressive in its class yet. Assembled locally at the Hyundai…

  • Oldang solar-powered tricycles launched in Lagos

    — 20th November 2017

    By Simeon Mpamugoh Stakeholders in the transport sector gathered recently in Lagos for the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the sale and assembly of solar and electric-powered tricycles in Nigeria. The signing of the agreement between Oldang International Nigeria Limited and Hornson Development Partners, China, at the Lekki Conservative Centre, was witnessed…

  • Don’t drink and drive, FRSC, NB warn motorists

    — 20th November 2017

    As 2017 grinds to an end, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced that it has stepped up activities geared towards ensuring that irresponsible drinking and misuse of the alcoholic beverages, usually on the increase during the Christmas and New Year festivities season, are considerably reduced. Corps public education officer, Cops Commander Bisi Kazeem,…

  • ‘Africa must copy China’s industrialisation drive’

    — 20th November 2017

    …As IndustriAll Global holds rally today Stories by Bimbola Oyesola, 08033246177 The lndustriAll Global Union has said African nations should copy China’s industrialisation drive to grow, and not through the uncritical importation of finished products. It said China’s industrialisation drive, which has within 20 years moved over 250 million people out of poverty through manufacturing…

  • ULC asks NASS, judiciary to call labour minister to order

    — 20th November 2017

    The United Labour Congress (ULC) has charged the National Assembly and the judiciary to call the Minister of Labour, Sen. Chris Ngige, to order over the alleged raid of the national secretariat of National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) at Iwaya, Yaba, Lagos. According to the general secretary of ULC, Didi…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share