Here comes 2018 Hyundai Sonata with high-end features

By Moses Akaigwe 08072100049

Hyundai Motors has remodeled the mid-size Sonata family sedan with a long list of standard and accessible features, integrating a perfect mix of excellent fuel economy and mileage, comfort, cavernous trunk and unprecedented cabin space that could arguably be the most impressive in its class yet.

Assembled locally at the Hyundai Motors Nigeria Limited plant in Lagos, the 2018 Sonata is equipped with numerous other niceties such as the proximity key with push-button start, power driver’s seat as well as shiftronic gear system with courtesy door lamps, this all-new Sonata could be the car to beat or, perhaps, an addiction for many auto buffs.

Hyundai has also equipped the new Sonata with rear parking sensors/back warning camera, engine immobiliser and perceptible front grill, among others.

Hyundai Motors Nigeria, the local brand custodian, is, in spite of these additions, promising to offer this elegantly packed Sonata without necessarily tweaking the showroom price.

Described as a comprehensive makeover of its predecessor that didn’t see any major changes since 2015, the face-lifted Sonata is an adept family sedan that expresses proficient and distinctive gaze that could entice upwardly mobile executives and well-heeled officials as well as anyone with an eye for specifics.

Suffice to say, there are no dull moments with the new Sonata, given the many qualities in the stylish sedan that sits five passengers over long distances with an ample room to stretch even when stuck in traffic.

But why did Hyundai remodel the car? The Korean automaker was quick to say: “It is enhancing the Sonata’s package with better value proposition to keep it fresh against increasing competent rivals.”

Hyundai Motors Nigeria’s head of sales and marketing, Gaurav Vashisht, acknowledged the automaker’s perspective when he told the motoring press at the launch of the new Sonata that almost every exterior element of the car has been reworked, beginning from the forward A-pillars.

“Unlike its predecessor, the front end of the car, for instance, has become more muscular, blending with Hyundai’s new cascading grille design with an aggressive lower facia, new headlights and a reshaped hood,” Vashisht explained.

He said Hyundai has also thoroughly reworked the rear side, which now incorporates new trunked-lid, taillights and rear bumper with a marginally adapted interior that plagiarises high-end cars’ centre stack though retaining its intuitive layout knobs and controls of higher quality feel and a new three-spoke steering wheel.

“When it comes to delivering everything you would expect from a mid-size family sedan, the 2018 Hyundai Sonata does not disappoint. It has a spacious interior with worthy seats and a long list of standard features and well-laid out controls that reassures on smooth ride,” the HMNL sales and marketing helmsman said.

In addition, he said, although the 2018 Hyundai Sonata is available in six trim levels: “Only the Elite SE 2.0L and Elite SE 2.4L variants, which are already in designated HMNL showrooms, will be marketed locally.”

Standard features on both models include front wheel drive, a rear lip spoiler, cruise control, full power accessories, tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, automatic control/rear air-conditioning vents, luxury leather seats and a 60/40 split-folding seatback.

Technology features include Bluetooth connectivity, a CD player, radio, automatic headlights, rearview camera, a 5-inch LCD display, USB port and an auxiliary audio input and Hyundai Security System.