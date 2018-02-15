Herdsmen’s threat: A’ Ibom council boss sets up 250-man vigilante group

The Sun News
Joe Effiong, Uyo

The Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State is to set up a 250-man vigilance committee to checkmate any possible infraction from herdsmen or any form of security breach.

Chairman of the council, Mr. Udemaobong Bassey, told Daily Sun, on Thursday, that though the council area was one of the most peaceful in the country, it was still necessary to be proactive  to forestall any security breach from the either herdsmen and other threats.

Bassey said each of the 10 wards in the locality would contribute 25 persons to the vigilance committee, which had since got police clearance to operate in the area.

The council chairman who had earlier attended the inauguration of the Traditional Rulers Council (TRC) of the area, led by the Paramount Ruler, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, said the peace enjoyed in the local government area was largely due to the efforts and co-operation of the traditional rulers.

While promising to look into the problems of the royal fathers especially with regards to their welfare, Bassey, however, appealed to the TRC members not the be elitist in their activities, but to allow their decisions be tailored by the needs at of the grassroots.

The paramount ruler and chairman of the TRC, HRM Edidem Solomon Etuk, urged the Bassey and other officials of the council to pay special attention and patronise the traditional institution by not neglecting or relegating them to the background.

According to Solomon Etuk, “I therefore call for a robust synergy between your administration and the traditional institution for an interface towards a rewarding relationship for the collective interest of Nsit Ubium people.

“It is, however, my strong believe that you will use your good offices to impact positively on the lives and affairs of citizens and residents of Nsit Ubium. You must re-strategise as the council chairman to make the council conducive for traditional rulers,” Edidem Etuk said.

He charged the council chairman to take grassroots governance very seriously as leadership of the local government area would not end only at the council secretariat.

Much as he said the royal fathers would continue to support political leaders in the council area as well as in the state, Etuk said, that royal fathers would however continue to remain apolitical, as such political leaders should try to create peace and harmony and regard politics only as a friendly game.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 15th February 2018 at 7:01 pm
    As natives of this territory of the natives, all hands are involved, engaged, under duty to play his or her role under his or her capacity of service from community level to state level etc., home and abroad- it is the Sword, it is militia groups etc. for defense and attack to erase the enemy on the natives God given land under the natives Disintegrated Republics in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. Any who cannot play his or her duty, role, should Resign Now. God given Liberation has come, God given Freedom has come under Disintegrated Republics of the natives which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 15th February 2018 at 7:15 pm
    Number one instrument of enemy to erase in this territory of the natives- God given native land of natives are the terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname military, police etc., they are the ones attacking and killing natives of this territory of the natives for fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria and says they are cattle rearers nickname herdsmen- Slaughter them on your God given native land, Burn Down their barracks, vehicles etc., take everything in their possession- arms etc., march on them to full conquest. God Is With Us!!!l

