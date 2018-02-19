Herdsmen’s killings: Residents flee Ekiti community for fear of attacks

• It’s not true –CP

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

All is not well currently in Ipao community of Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Residents of the town are currently relocating to other parts of the state considered safer.

The development is occasioned by the massacre of a farmer, Tunde Olayemi, 32, on Sunday, February 11, by herdsmen.

Chairman of the council, Mrs. Olukayode Rachel Abiola, who confirmed the development to newsmen yesterday said: “I can confirm that some residents of the Ipao community are already fleeing, despite the security operatives already deployed to secure the place.

“While both the police and other security operatives are on ground securing the place, a few of them are already leaving. We do hope, however, that they would return soon as it is just natural for them to leave that way.”

“However, the governor is already on top of the situation. He is already convening a security meeting with major stakeholders, such as the Emir of Kano and all families of other affected, people, Fulani, farmers and the bereaved families. This would happen on Monday, February 19 (tomorrow).

“I want to advise our people that leaving the place is not the best as serious efforts are being made to secure the place.”

Calls made to the Commissioner of Police in Ekiti, Ibrahim Chafe, and his Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Alberto Adeyemi, were not picked as at the time of filing the report. Text messages sent to them were, also, yet to be replied.

Although, Governor Ayo Fayose visited the village on Tuesday, alongside police commissioner, the locals are still afraid of a possible attack by herdsmen in the future.

It was also gathered that the residence of a politician, Mr. Akinsola Adu, was attacked in the early hours of Wednesday by unknown individuals who allegedly inflicted serious wounds on the gateman.

A resident, Gbenga Eniafe, said the people of the community no longer sleep with their eyes closed after the attack.

Eniafe said: “Ipao is becoming desolate by the day because people pack their belongings everyday and leave for where they believe their lives are safe.

“Our people are scared that another attack by the Fulani is imminent; nobody knows when they will attack the town again, and they don’t want their blood to be spilled again.

“It is only the aged people and the physically challenged that cannot leave because of their conditions. Some who fled to places that are not far come in the day time butpass the night in their new abodes.

Meanwhile, Chafe has said his men were yet to confirm the alleged exodus of some residents of the town to him.

He, therefore, described the alleged fleeing of the town as mere rumour and assured that his men are already securing the place.

“My men on ground who are securing Ipao as I speak with you have not told me some residents are leaving the town.

“We have been instructed to deploy security operatives into the town and that has been done since and the place is secured now.

I want to assure the resident of the town not to be afraid as the security operatives are truly on ground,” he said.