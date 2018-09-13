– The Sun News
Home / National / Herdsmen’s killings: Northern churches blame Buhari for inaction
BUHARI

Herdsmen’s killings: Northern churches blame Buhari for inaction

— 13th September 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

A conglomeration of churches in northern Nigeria, under the umbrella of Tarayyar Ekklisiyoyin Kristia Nijeriya (TEKAN), has lashed at President Muhammadu Buhari for turning a blind eye to the killings and maiming of Christians by herdsmen in the north.

President of TEKAN, Rev. Caleb Ahima disclosed this yesterday during the 63rd General Assembly of TEKAN, held at the headquarters of Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ (ERCC) Akwanga, Nasarawa State.

He said Christians in the country are left to die in the hands of herdsmen, who unleashed terror at will, while the Federal Government refused to call them to order.

“It is the duty of President Muhammadu Buhari to preserve the lives of the citizenry. It is the responsibility of Federal Government to maintain law and order and that is what this  government has failed to do.

“The so-called herdsmen have traumatised innocent and defenceless Nigerian Christians; the spilling of innocent blood in Adamawa, Southern Kaduna, Taraba and Benue States recently is satanic, barbaric and condemnable.

“The world is appalled and watching keenly, expecting to see justice delivered to the perpetrators of this evil, who unfortunately seem to have defied even the country’s law enforcement agencies, with recorded bravery in surmounting certain enemies out of her own territory.”

