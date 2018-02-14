The Sun News
Home / National / Herdsmen’s killing: Ekiti CP deploys security operatives

Herdsmen’s killing: Ekiti CP deploys security operatives

— 14th February 2018

• Fayose visits Ipao

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Chafe, has said he would hold a meeting with other security operatives, such as the Department of State Services, Civil Defence Corps, Army and the Mobile Police to mobilise their men to secure Ipao Ekiti.

This was as Governor Ayodele Fayose visited the community where herdsmen allegedly killed a farmer, Tunde Olayemi, 32, on Sunday, in Ikole Local Government Area of the state.

While meeting with leaders of the town, who trooped out to welcome the governor and displayed placards to show their displeasure at the sad development, governor Fayose promised to set up a five-member committee to investigate the killings in the town.

He also promised to compensate the bereaved family and the Fulani herdsmen who lost their cattle. The governor also said he would amend the anti-grazing law such that anyone who kills herdsmen’s cow would be jailed for a year.

He appealed to the people of Ipao and their leaders to ensure there is no reprisal.

“I appeal to you to ensure you live peacefully with the Fulani herdsmen in your community. We want a peaceful situation, don’t allow any reprisal.

“We will investigate and get to the root cause of this sad development and, particularly, why this community has become a flashpoint, so we can find a lasting solution to it. 

“The security operatives have been deployed in your town and would secure the place,” he said. 

Chafe, on his part, said: “I am holding a security meeting with security operatives to discuss how we would  secure the community with our men. “The reason this community has become a flashpoint is because it is a border town. We will be on top of the situation and this will no longer happen,” he said.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 14th February 2018 at 6:07 am
    Only a native of this territory of the natives who is an ignorant fool will succumb to tricks of the enemy, succumb to be deceived by the enemy- thinking the same fulani criminal terrorists terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who are attacking and killing natives of this territory of the natives for fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives, are for security and defense of the natives, will go against fellow terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname herdsmen. If you do not get Armed to the teeth for security and defense on your God given native land under the natives Disintegrated Republics in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives and erase the enemy on your God given native land, your end is in the hands of the enemy- fulani criminal terrorists with their terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. If you are a native of this territory of the natives and a politician- governor etc., if you can’t mobilize natives of your state, Armed them to the teeth for security and defense on their God given native land and erase the enemy on their God given native land under the natives Disintegrated Republics in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives, Resign Now. God Is With Us.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 14th February 2018 at 6:15 am
    Fulani criminal terrorists terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. are the ones attacking and killing natives of this territory of the natives for fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives and said they are cattle rearers nickname herdsmen. Do not succumb to the enemy’s tricks, do not be deceived by the enemy- get Armed to the teeth, Slaughter them on your God given native land under the natives Disintegrated Republics, Burn Down their barracks, vehicles etc., take everything in their possession- arms etc. Natives of this territory of the natives are fighting war of the same purpose against the same enemy- which is war to erase fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives which must be accomplished with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. It is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom. God Is With Us!!!

