Herdsmen’s killing: Ekiti CP deploys security operatives
— 14th February 2018
• Fayose visits Ipao
Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti
Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Chafe, has said he would hold a meeting with other security operatives, such as the Department of State Services, Civil Defence Corps, Army and the Mobile Police to mobilise their men to secure Ipao Ekiti.
This was as Governor Ayodele Fayose visited the community where herdsmen allegedly killed a farmer, Tunde Olayemi, 32, on Sunday, in Ikole Local Government Area of the state.
While meeting with leaders of the town, who trooped out to welcome the governor and displayed placards to show their displeasure at the sad development, governor Fayose promised to set up a five-member committee to investigate the killings in the town.
He also promised to compensate the bereaved family and the Fulani herdsmen who lost their cattle. The governor also said he would amend the anti-grazing law such that anyone who kills herdsmen’s cow would be jailed for a year.
He appealed to the people of Ipao and their leaders to ensure there is no reprisal.
“I appeal to you to ensure you live peacefully with the Fulani herdsmen in your community. We want a peaceful situation, don’t allow any reprisal.
“We will investigate and get to the root cause of this sad development and, particularly, why this community has become a flashpoint, so we can find a lasting solution to it.
“The security operatives have been deployed in your town and would secure the place,” he said.
Chafe, on his part, said: “I am holding a security meeting with security operatives to discuss how we would secure the community with our men. “The reason this community has become a flashpoint is because it is a border town. We will be on top of the situation and this will no longer happen,” he said.
