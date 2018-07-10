Herdsmen’s invasion has destroyed our school system – Prof. Uji, Benue TSB boss

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Prof. Wildred Uji is the Executive Secretary of Benue State Teaching Service Board (TSB). In this interview, he bore his mind on what the Fulani invasion portends for the educational sector of Benue State. Prof Uji appealed to both Federal and State Governments to come together to address the issue warning that unless that is done, “we might find ourselves not being able to compare with the people of other parts of the country.

Excerpts:

What does the herdsmen invasion portend for the educational sector in the state?

There are some serious aspects of political undertone in what is going on. Somebody somewhere we may not know this whole kind of systematic pogrom that is aimed at distabilizing the north in terms of the development of the area. This is what is going on. And I expect that President Muhammadu Buhari should see this big picture and be able to see beyond the issue of Fulani and local farming communities. There is a greater design because the north, day by day keeps shrinking back but there is relative peace in southern Nigeria and of course, that part of Nigeria is already educationally developed and more advanced than the north. And so, in the next 30 years, we are really going to have a crisis on our hand more than what we even imagine now. In Benue state, the herdsmen invasion has done lot destruction to our school system most especially the primary and secondary schools. In Guma, Logo and Ukum, these are local government areas where schools have been closed down completely. If you take the student population, almost about 200,000 student population in the secondary schools and over 100,000 pupils in primary schools are out of school as a result of their displacement following the Fulani invasion of the state. So, you can imagine about 300,000 students and pupils displaced. What is happening to these children in terms of the future of education? Some of the schools in these affected local governments have been burnt down completely. Like in Guma for instance, the Government Secondary School (GSS) in Gbajimba, the headquarters of Guma was totally razed down by the herdsmen. Like I said again, one would question the motive of burning down a whole school. That also happened to GSS Agasha also in Guma Local government Area. If you move unto Logo Local Government Area, schools like Government Secondary School, Logo and many other community driven schools have been closed down or burnt down completely as a result of these crises. And that has adversely affected primary and secondary schools in these affected local government areas. Now, there are local government adjuncts like Katsina-Ala, Makurdi, Gwer West for instance. These local governments have been affected by these crises and of course, resulting to not a near closure of schools but sometimes you find students falling out completely as a result of one displacement here and there. And not to forget that Okpokwu Local Government Area, Ogbadibo, Agatu Local Government Area and to some extent, Apa Local Government Area have been hit also by these herdsmen invasion. I have been to all these local governments in the course of my tour of schools as the executive secretary of the Benue State TSB and that schools are closed, children are forced to be at home, totally displaced and of course, with the destruction of economic activities, you hardly find the fate of these children tomorrow. So, this is where we are in Benue State in terms of the herdsmen invasion and what is happening to the development of education sector in Benue State.