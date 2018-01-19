The Sun News
Herdsmen’s attacks: Dangote donates N50m to victims 

— 19th January 2018

Linus Oota, Lafia

Dangote  Group of Companies has donated N50 million to Nasarawa State Government, to provide more assistance to victims of the recent herdsmen attacks on border communities of Benue and Nasarawa states.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, announced the donation when he visited Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura at the Government House, Lafia, yesterday, to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the unfortunate incident.

Represented by the Managing Director of Dangote Sugar, Abdullahi Sule, the chairman said the donation was in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility to the people.

“We shall continue to identify with the visionary leadership style of governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, in terms of peace maintenance and general development of the state,” he said.

In his response, Al-Makura appreciated the group for commiserating with the government and people of the state and assured of his continued commitment to the peace and development of the state.

He seized the forum to announce his Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom’s apology, who had earlier alleged attackers of his state were being harboured in Nasarawa.

Over 25,000 Internally Displaced Persons from Nasarawa are taking refuge in Keana, Obi, Doma and Awe Local Government areas of the state, as a result of the attacks on border communities of Benue and Nasarawa states by suspected herdsmen.     

