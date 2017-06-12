Herdsmen’s activities tarnishing Buhari’s good image – Cleric

Segun Adio

The incessant bloody clashes involving herdsmen and land owners in parts of the country and the continuous destruction of farmlands by cattle belonging to these herdsmen are doing the Federal Government a lot more damage than good and also tarnishing the image of President Muhammadu Buhari, in spite of his efforts to take the country out of economic quagmire.

This was the submission of Supreme Head of Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, Prophet Solomon Adegboyega Alao, in a message issued in Lagos on Monday.

Alao also said that the call on Igbo to leave the North by some elements in that region would only create unnecessary as the aftermath of any major crisis in the country now would lead to dire consequences.

Alao, who urged total restraint from both the Igbo in the North and anywhere in Nigeria and Northern groups demanding the former’s relocation from their area, maintained that what Nigeria needed now is peace, unity and strength. He also urged Nigerians, irrespective of religious leanings, to continue to pray for good health for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Said he, “It is high time the Federal Government moved to end the clashes between the herdsmen and the farmers in parts of the country. Rather than allow President Buhari concentrate on building the country, the herdsmen have been tarnishing the image of the president with their activities.

“Also, the latest call on Igbo people to leave the North by some youths there was unfortunate and the people behind this should be cautioned. Let us all remember that our strength as a nation lies in our size.

“At this point in time, what we need as a nation is to continue to pray for government to stir the affairs of state well. Also, we need to restructure on strictly-speaking federalism that follows the pattern of the USA where all regions or states can develop at its own pace,” he said.