The Sun News
Latest
5th July 2017 - President Xi arrives in Germany in advance of G20 summit
5th July 2017 - Herdsmen/farmers clashes: Group lauds Enugu govt’s peace moves
5th July 2017 - Second term bid: Abba Moro blasts Ortom
5th July 2017 - Otu-Duke decries lack of recognition for 2017 ITTF-Africa Cup players
5th July 2017 - Canadian court upholds $1.7b ruling against Iran’s terrorism involvement
5th July 2017 - BREAKING:  UNIOSUN students take over Osogbo streets
5th July 2017 - Why I returned N60,000 salary to N-Power: Joshua Daniel
5th July 2017 - Tajik police kill four relatives of Islamic State warlord 
5th July 2017 - French far-left leader calls day of protest, says Macron drunk on power
5th July 2017 - Grime spreads beyond London’s underground
Home / National / Herdsmen/farmers clashes: Group lauds Enugu govt’s peace moves

Herdsmen/farmers clashes: Group lauds Enugu govt’s peace moves

— 5th July 2017

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has commended the Enugu State Government’s initiative for ensuring peace between farmers and herdsmen in the state.

The Chairman of MACBAN in the South-East, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, gave the commendation while speaking in Enugu on Wednesday.

Siddiki said this following the relative peace existing in the state between herdsmen and farmers for some time now.

He revealed that the state government had well-funded the two commissions: Peace and Security Commission and Pastoralists and Farmers Peace Commission, which were established to ensure lasting peace returns to the state.

‘‘Enugu State is distinct in its expression of belief in our (MACBAN) regulatory capabilities.

‘‘The support we had received from the present Enugu State Government remains unprecedented and is ever cherished.

‘‘While we passionately thank Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for boldly and wisely pointing the way to healthy co-operation and interaction between our people and their landlords.

‘‘We plead with him not only to sustain his interest in us but to increase the logistic support he offers us,’’ he said.

The chairman, however, called for support to enable the association to effectively monitor its members as well as intruders posing as pastoralists in the South-East.

‘‘I insist that with sufficient support from the three tiers of government; MACBAN has the capacity to drastically reduce unsavory incidences attributed to our members.

‘‘This will give us greater impetus to effectively monitor our people, enforce our accepted occupational code of conduct and effectively resist camp infiltration with the attendant repercussions,’’ he said.

NAN recalls that farmers and herdsmen in Enugu State had fashioned out a workable Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to streamline their operations and spell out conflict resolution conditions to promote lasting peace.

The MoU, when signed by both parties, would underscore the need for farmers and herdsmen to understand each other even as the new farming season commences in the state. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

President Xi arrives in Germany in advance of G20 summit

— 5th July 2017

Chinese President, Xi Jinping, arrived in Berlin on Wednesday, part of a flurry of diplomatic meetings in advance of G20 summit slated for Friday and Saturday in Hamburg. Xi was greeted with military honours by German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, before heading off to a meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel. He stopped on the way to…

Share

  • Herdsmen/farmers clashes: Group lauds Enugu govt’s peace moves

    — 5th July 2017

    The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has commended the Enugu State Government’s initiative for ensuring peace between farmers and herdsmen in the state. The Chairman of MACBAN in the South-East, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, gave the commendation while speaking in Enugu on Wednesday. Siddiki said this following the relative peace existing in the…

    Share

  • Second term bid: Abba Moro blasts Ortom

    — 5th July 2017

    A former Minister of Interior, Abba Moro, has lashed out at Governor Samuel Ortom ofBenue State, asking him to cover his face in shame and desist from talking about second term. Moro wondered why Governor Ortom who, according to him, has only succeeded in punishing the Benue State people by his deliberate infliction of pain…

    Share

  • Otu-Duke decries lack of recognition for 2017 ITTF-Africa Cup players

    — 5th July 2017

    Chairman, Cross Rivers State Sports Commission, Orok Otu-Duke, has decried the non-recognition of the table tennis players who represented the country at the just-concluded ITTF-Africa Cup in Agadir, Morocco. Otu-Duke, the re-elected Chairman of South-South in the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, said that in spite of lack of support, the athletes proved their mettle at…

    Share

  • Canadian court upholds $1.7b ruling against Iran’s terrorism involvement

    — 5th July 2017

    A Canadian Court of Appeal upheld a $1.7 billion judgment against the government of Iran in favor of American victims of terrorism on Tuesday. The ruling rejected the state’s immunity and accused Tehran of trying to derail Canada’s Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act. The victims hold Iran accountable for its support of Hamas and…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share