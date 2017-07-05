Herdsmen/farmers clashes: Group lauds Enugu govt’s peace moves

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has commended the Enugu State Government’s initiative for ensuring peace between farmers and herdsmen in the state.

The Chairman of MACBAN in the South-East, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, gave the commendation while speaking in Enugu on Wednesday.

Siddiki said this following the relative peace existing in the state between herdsmen and farmers for some time now.

He revealed that the state government had well-funded the two commissions: Peace and Security Commission and Pastoralists and Farmers Peace Commission, which were established to ensure lasting peace returns to the state.

‘‘Enugu State is distinct in its expression of belief in our (MACBAN) regulatory capabilities.

‘‘The support we had received from the present Enugu State Government remains unprecedented and is ever cherished.

‘‘While we passionately thank Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for boldly and wisely pointing the way to healthy co-operation and interaction between our people and their landlords.

‘‘We plead with him not only to sustain his interest in us but to increase the logistic support he offers us,’’ he said.

The chairman, however, called for support to enable the association to effectively monitor its members as well as intruders posing as pastoralists in the South-East.

‘‘I insist that with sufficient support from the three tiers of government; MACBAN has the capacity to drastically reduce unsavory incidences attributed to our members.

‘‘This will give us greater impetus to effectively monitor our people, enforce our accepted occupational code of conduct and effectively resist camp infiltration with the attendant repercussions,’’ he said.

NAN recalls that farmers and herdsmen in Enugu State had fashioned out a workable Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to streamline their operations and spell out conflict resolution conditions to promote lasting peace.

The MoU, when signed by both parties, would underscore the need for farmers and herdsmen to understand each other even as the new farming season commences in the state. (NAN)