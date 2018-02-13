Herdsmen violence: Fayose visits Ipao community

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose has visited Ipao Ekiti, the community where herdsmen allegedly killed 32-year-old farmer Tunde Olayemi on Sunday in the Ikole Local Government Area of the state.

Hundreds of community residents trooped out to welcome the governor, displaying placards to protest their displeasure at the killing.

While meeting with town leaders, Governor Fayose promised to set up a five-man committee that would investigate the root causes of the killings in the town.

He also promised to compensate the bereaved family and affected Fulani herdsmen who lost their cattle.

The governor also said he would amend the anti-grazing law such that anyone who kills herdsmen cattle would be jailed for a year.

He appealed to the people of Ipao and their leaders to ensure that there are no reprisal attacks.

“I appeal to you to ensure you live peacefully with the Fulani herdsmen in your community. We want a peaceful situation and don’t allow any reprisal,” said Fayose.

“We will investigate and get the root cause of this sad development and particularly why this community has become a flashpoint so we can find a lasting solution to it.”

The security operatives have been deployed to your town and would secure place,” he said.

State Commissioner of Police in the state Ibrahim Chafe assured that he was holding a meeting with all other security operatives, including the State Security Services, Civil Defense Corps, the Army and the Mobile Police, on how to mobilise their men to secure the community.

“I am holding a security meeting with all other security operatives to discuss how we would

secure the community with our men. The reason why this community has become a flashpoint is because it is a border town. We will be on top of the situation and this would no longer happen,” he said.