The Sun News
Latest
27th February 2018 - Osinbajo, Aregbesola: Pray for safe return of abducted Dapchi Girls
27th February 2018 - South Africa moves to seize white-owned land without compensation
27th February 2018 - Fresh Crisis looms in Nasarawa, residents desert homes for safety
27th February 2018 - Kanu not in Ghana, IPOB says Army spreading “Fake News”
27th February 2018 - Herdsmen sack over 5000 from Makurdi community – spokesman
27th February 2018 - Defiant Russians sing banned national anthem after winning Ice Hockey gold
27th February 2018 - Buhari blames government inactivity on Executive, National Assembly face-off
27th February 2018 - DSS arrests abductors of Americans, Canadians
27th February 2018 - FG reads riot act to board chairmen, members
27th February 2018 - IPOB mourns Joe Achuzia
Home / National / Herdsmen sack over 5000 from Makurdi community – spokesman

Herdsmen sack over 5000 from Makurdi community – spokesman

— 27th February 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Despite Military Exercise Ayem Akpatuma in place in Benue State, herdsmen have allegedly sacked over 5,000 residents of Mbatoho community in Mballagh Council Ward of Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue state capital from their homes.

Community spokesman John Tehemen disclosed this when he led some members of the community on Tuesday to notify State Governor Samuel Ortom about the development at Government House in Makurdi.

He disclosed that the herdsmen invaded the community located on an island, forcing inhabitants of the area out of their homes.

“There are over 5,000 people in the community. The herdsmen who were fully armed with sophisticated weapons early hours of [Monday] stormed our Mbatoho community and ordered everyone to leave. The herdsmen came in their numbers, burnt down our houses, barns and farmlands. They did not however harm anyone; they only asked us to leave,” said the leader.

Receiving the people on behalf of the Governor, Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, who stated that government was just hearing about the invasion, promised that government would promptly intervene in the matter; adding that he had ordered the security adviser, Paul Hemba, to liaise with the police to visit the area and investigate the situation.

“The community just came to tell us about the attack on them,” the Deputy Governor said. “I have directed the security adviser to report to police and find out the situation of things. The village is right here (pointing to river Benue) across the river.”

When asked whether the state government was not worried that herdsmen might use the place as a launching pad for further attacks on the state capital, Abounu posited that government would work on the information received so far to ascertain the true story before it would decide on the next line of action.

When contacted on phone, State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, told our correspondent that he was just receiving the report.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

2 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 27th February 2018 at 8:10 pm
    Reply

    Where is the illiterate fool call Ayatse? The so-called military, police etc., are behind the attacks and killings in disguise as so-called herdsmen- either you kill and erase them on your God given native land or they will kill and erase you on your God given native land for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Do not wait for the ignorant idiots call Ortom, Ayatse etc., you’re the ones the enemy are attacking and killing, not Ortom, Ayatse etc., you’re the ones the enemy will attack and kill, not Ortom, Ayatse etc. Do not move an inch backward on your God given native land- get Armed to the teeth, get to the enemy before the enemy gets to you- Slaughter the last enemy on your God given native land in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Only the Sword decides. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this territory of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 27th February 2018 at 9:05 pm
    Reply

    If you are a native of this territory of the natives in the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname military, police etc., if you do not quit now to stand and work for the natives of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world, you must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this territory of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Osinbajo, Aregbesola: Pray for safe return of abducted Dapchi Girls

— 27th February 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, the wife of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, have called on Nigerians to pray fervently for the safe return of the 110 girls abducted by Boko Haram insurgents from Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, last Monday. Mrs Osinbajo…

  • South Africa moves to seize white-owned land without compensation

    — 27th February 2018

    Bloomberg Constitutional Review Committee to report back by Aug. 30 Opposition party EFF proposed motion to allow land seizures South African lawmakers agreed to the principle of land expropriation without compensation, and will review the Constitution to cater for this. Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee will report back to lawmakers on changes to section 25 of…

  • Fresh Crisis looms in Nasarawa, residents desert homes for safety

    — 27th February 2018

    Linus Oota, Lafia Thousands of men, women and children have reportedly deserted their homes in Assakio, a community in Lafia local government area of Nasarawa state for fear of being attacked. The development is as a result of information reaching the people of fresh tribal clashes between the youths of Alago and Eggon in the north central state….

  • Kanu not in Ghana, IPOB says Army spreading “Fake News”

    — 27th February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha  The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that only the Nigerian Army and Federal Government know the whereabouts of its leader Nnamdi Kanu, denying rumors that Kanu and his wife were spotted in Accra, Ghana.  The separatist group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, reacting to the rumors, described the news…

  • Herdsmen sack over 5000 from Makurdi community – spokesman

    — 27th February 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Despite Military Exercise Ayem Akpatuma in place in Benue State, herdsmen have allegedly sacked over 5,000 residents of Mbatoho community in Mballagh Council Ward of Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue state capital from their homes. Community spokesman John Tehemen disclosed this when he led some members of the community on Tuesday…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share