Home / Cover / National / Herdsmen sack Ondo council

Herdsmen sack Ondo council

— 14th February 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Hoodlums suspected to be herdsmen, yesterday, stormed the secretariat of Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State and threatened to kill some workers.

The herdsmen, numbering over 30, reportedly stormed the council secretariat in the afternoon and vandalised some valuables belonging to the staff of the local government.

Daily Sun was reliably informed that the herdsmen brandished various weapons, including cutlasses, daggers, charms and axes.

The siege by the herders disrupted official activities at the council offices, including marriage ceremonies going on at the registry.

Some staffers of the council were driven out of their offices one by one by the herders, who allegedly threatened to kill anyone who looked into their eyes.

Sources said trouble started when a worker at the council warned a herder to take his cattle away from the council’s agriculture department vegetable farm, located behind the secretariat.

The herder, a boy of about eight years, reportedly ignored the warning and allowed the cows to graze on the vegetable cultivated there. The local government worker allegedly moved towards the boy and, while attempting to make him herd the cows out of the farm, the boy fell down.

It was gathered that an older herder, suspected to be the father of the boy, who was coming behind and saw what transpired pulled out a sword and confronted the local government worker.

It was learnt that the council worker, who also had a cutlass in his hand, stood up to the herdsman. While both men were flexing muscles with their weapons, the herder was injured. The injured herdsman was said to have mobilised over 30 of his colleagues, who stormed the secretariat and sacked workers from their offices.

The herdsmen also went to the secretariat’s registry and sent away couples that were holding marriage ceremonies.

Caretaker chairman of Akure South Local Government, Mrs. Margaret Atere, described the situation as fearful and called for prompt security measures.

Daily Sun gathered that workers in the council fled their offices and vowed not to return until their security was guaranteed.

Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju, who led his men to the secretariat to assess the situation, said normalcy had returned to the area.

  Ezekiel Okeke 14th February 2018 at 6:50 am
    The terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname military, police etc. are the ones attacking and killing natives of this territory of the natives and says they are cattle rearers nickname herdsmen. They are brainwashed illiterate fools use by fulani criminal terrorists to attack and kill natives of this territory of the natives for fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives. Do not succumb to the enemy’s tricks, do not be deceived by the enemy- get Armed to the teeth for security and defense on their God given native land under the natives Disintegrated Republics in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives- Slaughter them on your God given native land, Burn Down the barracks, vehicles etc., take everything in their possession- arms etc. If you do not get to the enemy, the enemy will get to you, if you do not annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land, the enemy will annihilate and erase you on your God given native land. If you are a native of this territory of the natives in the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname military, police etc., if you do not quit now to stand and work for the natives of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics, you stand between two Swords- to go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy. God Is With Us!!!

