Herdsmen rampage in Guma leave 22 dead, several injured

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

No fewer than 22 persons are dead, having been killed by herdsmen who invaded and attacked Saghev Ward of Guma local government area of Benue State on Friday and Saturday.

Guma, the local government area of State Governor Samuel Ortom, and Logo have, since January, been under sustained attack by murdering herdsmen.

Lately, Gwer West, Ukum and Makurdi local government areas have also suffered attacks from the herdsmen.

Communities attacked by the invading herdsmen, who were said to be in military uniform, include Tse-Abi, Tse-Ginde, Tse-Peviv, Tse-Ikyo, Agenke and Gbenke, Sunday Sun gathered.

The attack, which occurred between Friday night and Saturday morning, was said to have left several people injured and many houses burnt in the affected communities.

Sources from the area say the victims were locals who tried to return to their homes to begin land preparation ahead of the farming season following the onset of the rainy season.

Confirming the attack, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom, Terver Akase, said ten corpses had so far been recovered, including many injured persons.

“I can confirm that Fulani herdsmen last night and earlier today (Saturday) invaded Saghev Ward of Guma Local Gvernment Area, Benue State and killed many innocent person,” the spokesman said.

“Ten corpses have so far been recovered with many others injured. The armed herdsmen also burnt numerous houses, shops and other property in the area.

“This mindless attack was unprovoked, and we urge security agencies to arrest the herdsmen behind the killings for prosecution,” Akase said.

When contacted, the Police spokesman ASP Moses Yamu said he was still gathering information and promised to get back to us, but had yet to do so as at the time of filing this report.