The Sun News
Latest
15th February 2018 - Buhari will contest in 2019 presidential election – SGF
15th February 2018 - Prosecution accuses Evans lawyer of plot to thwart trial
15th February 2018 - Buhari in Katsina, en route to Daura
15th February 2018 - Army to immortalise late Solomon Giwa-Amu
15th February 2018 - Herdsmen’s threat: A’ Ibom council boss sets up 250-man vigilante group
15th February 2018 - Kaduna APC faction queries el-Rufai, suspends gov’s aides
15th February 2018 - Herdsmen menace: ANA boss urges writers to propagate patriotic values
15th February 2018 - Onitsha market gutted by fire, as goods worth N1b destroyed
15th February 2018 - EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: JAMB’s missing N36 million “mystery snake” affair
15th February 2018 - Gombe FRSC seeks collaboration to keep roads safe
Home / National / Herdsmen menace: ANA boss urges writers to propagate patriotic values

Herdsmen menace: ANA boss urges writers to propagate patriotic values

— 15th February 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

National President of the Association of Nigerian Authors, (ANA), Mr. Denja Abdullahi, has urged writers in the country to propagate patriotic values while documenting the crisis of the herdsmen challenges currently rocking the nation.

Abdullahi who spoke through renowned medical doctor and writer, Wale Okediran, while speaking during the first anniversary of ANA, Ekiti chapter in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital. He said it has become imperative for writers to project values that bind the various ethnic nationalities together and uphold love and unity in place of disunity and violence.

Gracing the occasion were Alara of Aramoko Ekiti, Oba Olu Adeyemi, Owa of Ajero-Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Adewole, renowned dramatist and culture promoter, Oba ASA, Chief Jimoh Aliu

Abdullahi said: “Literature should secure truth, a bulwark against , writers should preserve memories, preserve records , writers are leaving up to this assignment.

War offers greatest opportunity of displaying heroism, examples are works such as  Harvest of tragedy of Chinwe, Sunset at Dawn,

“literature has always reflects life. writer should response to the challenge of the current Fulani herds men as was done earlier by older writers, such as ‘Burning Grass’ by Cyprian Ekwenzi shows the travails of Fulani herdsmen, Wale Okediran’s Tenants of the House, now shot into a film, Busari Dantata’s  Hope on the Horizon, approaching menace of herdsmen from ecological perspective.

Leaders should learn from what writers are doing to effect positive change in the society. Readers or consumers of the works should work on what they have learnt to change the society while writer s should use their works to give direction to leaders on the way forward. They should seize opportunity ordered by crisis to put in records these events instead of complaining as the citizenry do. Writing must change the society, it is not for window dressing, as has been rightly said. Nigerian house is falling and writers must rise to the occasion and change the society.”

Prof. Oshiotse Andrew Okwilagwe, of the Department of Library, Achival and Information Studies, University of Ibadan,  in his paper: ‘The Association of Nigerian Author: A Bibliotherapeutic Mission to Rescue a Falling House’ said, “Nigeria represents a falling house in the face of challenges of misrule  leading to various socio political problems which Fulani herdsmen is one. He urged writers to rise to the occasion and rescue the house with their writing.

“We are supporting writing and publishing donating books which is a set of encyclopedia, a set made up or four volumes.  Most influential beings on earth are writers as they , advise writers to plan properly on their writing to have an impact.

“Writers are therapists, they touch the value system of all on earth. Nigeria has no book policy causing writers to suffer, urges govt to set up a national book policy.

“In rescuing Nigeria, writer must work on our value system, Nigeria is one if the countries with  least publishing nations.”

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 15th February 2018 at 7:34 pm
    Reply

    Patrotism to what, to whom? Patriotic to fulani criminal terrorists and their Political Control over this territory of the natives under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria? The only worthwhile patriotism is based on the natives biological backgrounds as natives of this territory of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari will contest in 2019 presidential election – SGF

— 15th February 2018

Says there is no alternative to Buhari Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha formally announced that President Muhammadu Buhari will contest in the 2019 Presidential Election. Addressing thousands of supporters in an Abuja rally organised by the Democratic Youth Congress for PMB 2019 to prevail on the…

  • Prosecution accuses Evans lawyer of plot to thwart trial

    — 15th February 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Ms. Titilayo Shitta-Bey is accusing counsel to suspected kidnap kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (aka Evans) of trying to frustrate the speedy trial of the accused.  Shitta-Bey made the submission while responding to a fresh application filed by Evans’ counsel, Olukoya Ogungbeje, asking that the court quash the charges against…

  • Buhari in Katsina, en route to Daura

    — 15th February 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Katsina on Thursday evening in a fleet of three presidential jets and two presidential helicopters. Buhari was en route to his Daura hometown on a private visit over the recent demise of two of his nieces. The Nigerian Air Force presidential jet conveying the President touched down at the Umaru…

  • Army to immortalise late Solomon Giwa-Amu

    — 15th February 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Nigerian Army, on Thursday, said it would immortalise the late Brig.-Gen. Solomon Giwa-Amu who died on the 18 February, 2008 for his selfless service. Commandant, Nigerian Army Resource Center, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche disclosed this, in Abuja, when the Solomon Giwa-Amu Foundation donated books in commemoration of his 10th year Anniversary to…

  • Herdsmen’s threat: A’ Ibom council boss sets up 250-man vigilante group

    — 15th February 2018

    Joe Effiong, Uyo The Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State is to set up a 250-man vigilance committee to checkmate any possible infraction from herdsmen or any form of security breach. Chairman of the council, Mr. Udemaobong Bassey, told Daily Sun, on Thursday, that though the council area was one of the…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share