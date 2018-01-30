Herdsmen lose 73 cows in Nasarawa 

•Alleged loss, poor parody of human lives –Mdzough u Tiv

Linus Oota, Lafia; Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The prolonged crisis between herdsmen and farmers in Benue and Nasarawa states took a different dimension, yesterday, when herdsmen in Nasarawa allegedly lost 73 cows to suspected militants.

Commisioner of Police, Ahmed Lawal, told newsmen in Yamadaga village, in Kadarko, Keana Local Government Area, a border between Nasarawa and Benue states, where the incident took place.

He said the cows belonged to one Saleh Eggi and explained that unknown gunmen attacked herdsmen settlement and killed 73 cows and injured about 18 cows, just as two people are also missing from the settlement.

When contacted, state Chairman of Miyetti Allah, Mohammed Hussain said the perpetrators were suspected to have come from Benue state.

In a swift response, Tiv Socio-cultural group, Mdzough u Tiv has said equating human lives with that of cattle is the height of insensitivity, brutality and impunity.

Reacting to alleged killing of 73 cows in Kadarko, President General, Mdzough u Tiv, Chief Edward Ujege, described the report as a mockery of one of the saddest periods in the lives of the Tiv people, Benue and, indeed, Nigeria when when 73 people, including children, pregnant women and old men murdered by Fulani herdsmen on January 1, 2018 were given mass burial in Makurdi, the state capital.

“The attention of the Mdzough u Tiv has been drawn to reports that a purported Tiv militia attacked and killed 73 cows in Kadarko, Nasarawa state while two persons were also alleged to be missing as a result of the attacks.

“This poor parody, which is part of a larger conspiracy script to downplay the heinous crime committed against Benue state by the Fulani herdsmen and their sponsors, must be rejected by all. It is, intended, to further mock the families of the dead.

“This cannot be accepted. It is unfortunate that the fabricators of the phantom attacks in Nasarawa state have chosen to further ridicule and add insult to the injury and pain of the Tiv people by seeking to equate the same number of cows with those murdered on the New Year day attacks on communities in Logo and Guma local government areas in Benue state.”

Ujege posited that the alleged attacks and display of cattle at the palace of the Emir of Lafia, in Nasarawa, was reprehensible, condemnable and unacceptable to all right thinking members of the human race.

He also reiterated that comparison of human lives with those of cattle was poor parody.