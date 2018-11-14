Gyang Bere, Jos

President of Church of Christ In Nations (COIN), Rev. Dachollom Chumang Datiri, said the church lost 350 members to Fulani herdsmen attacks at Regional Church Councils (RCCs) in Ropp, Rim and Gashish, in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas of Plateau state, in one month.

He lamented that despite their complaint and public outcry to Federal Government, nothing has been done to stop the attacks and alleviate the pains and agony of over 38,000 members, made up of women, children and the aged, who were displaced during the June 2018 attacks.

Rev. Datiri said this yesterday, at the 95th General Church Council meeting of the church, at COCIN Headquarters Jos, Plateau State.

“I reported, in the last GCC, the rampant and destructive attacks on communities by some Fulani herdsmen, the disturbing and blatant attempts to change the narrative…

“In June 2018, there was a step up in the activities of the attackers and they killed about 350 innocent people and sacked several communities in RCCs Ropp, Rim and Gashish.

I called on government to take her primary and constitutional responsibility seriously and guarantee the security of life and property of her citizens. That seems to have fallen on deaf ears. There have been isolated attacks and killings almost on a daily basis as well as destruction of farmlands.”

Rev. Datiri called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take critical steps by directing the Inspector General of Police to take prompt and appropriate action to end the preventable attacks and the senseless killings based on his promise when the Church visited him at the Presidency on November 6, 2018.