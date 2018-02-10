Herdsmen killings, strong warning to Ohanaeze, S’East govs –IPOB
— 10th February 2018
Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has decried the support of the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and South-East governors for the recent military Operation Python Dance that unleashed mayhem on a non violent organization that it is, as well as the entire South East and South South, saying Federal Government’s inaction to herdsmen attacks and killings in the Middle Belt, would have served as a lesson and an eye opener to its duplicity.
The group wondered why Ohanaeze and governors of Southeast endorsed the attack on IPOB by military armored tanks in the name of operation Python dance while no Hausa\Fulani governor or Arewa Consultative Forum has condemned or spoken out against the killer herdsmen.
The media and publicity secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, in a statement yesterday said that the deployment of soldiers to Benue, Taraba and other states to tame the menace of herdsmen by the federal government has been belated after much havoc had been done and many lives wasted in the areas.
According him, “Have you heard a single word of condemnation from any Hausa Fulani governor or Arewa Consultative Forum against these killer herdsmen? The answer is a capital no. Maybe there is a lesson here to be learned by Igbo politicians and Ohaneze Ndigbo.
“This government is currently in the midst of deceit but unfortunately some people are being taken in by their lies. It took pressure from all over the world to get this administration to agree to this paper deployment because we know it’s not real.
“The best remedy for the murderous mayhem of the terrorists is to divide Nigeria. Anybody still habouring the hope of one united prosperous Nigeria is living in a fool’s paradise. Unfortunately, this belatedly announced Operation Cat race or whatever they named it, to deal with a band of hardened state sponsored terrorists is totally meaningless. People will continue to die needlessly until Nigeria is divided.
“The deployment of troops to beleaguered Benue communities is a fraud designed to hoodwink the masses into thinking that this administration is serious about fighting the menace of Fulani herdsmen which they created through their policy of acquiescence and appeasement.
“These so called troops allegedly deployed to Benue are all staffed by Fulani officers who as usual will provide protection and cover for the tribesmen who are doing the killing. The world witnessed the same scenario in Southern Kaduna in 2016\17 or we have, suddenly forgotten. Did Nigerian Army not allegedly supply murderous herdsmen with arms with which they massacred and sacked non Muslim villages in Southern Kaduna?”
Despite the outlawed group’s strong words, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Southeast governors and other prominent leaders of the region have consistently expressed belief and support for a united Nigeria.
Only a fool will think or believe fulani cow rearing touts are behind the present attacks against natives of this territory of the natives. The enemy are using their terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. are attacking natives of this territory of the natives and said it is so-called herdsmen attacks. All militia groups etc. of the natives must be Armed to the teeth- Crush the enemy’s terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc., Burn Down their barracks etc., take everything in their possession- arms etc. Slaughter the last enemy on your God given native land, Slaughter the last enemy’s cow on your God given native land. If you are a native of this territory of the natives and a politician, governor etc., in business etc., number one engagement is the ongoing Revolution War of the natives to defend the natives of this territory of the natives, to defend this territory of the natives, to erase fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives, to erase fulani criminal terrorists in this territory of the natives, to erase the last cow of fulani criminal terrorists in this territory of the natives under Disintegrated Republics of the natives- number one bubget is for the militia groups etc- warriors of the natives of this territory of the natives under Disintegrated Republics of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. Any native of this territory of the natives who do not play his or her role in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives, do not fund it for defense of natives of this territory of the natives, for defense of this territory of the natives, for existence and future in 21st century world, such a native of this territory of the natives will not have a place in this territory of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. It is the Sword- in Revolution War of the natives. It is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!
The recent deployment and even the code name given to it shows the possible reason for the deployment. The sudden change of mind in deploying soldiers immediately the Benue Governor asked Benue people to start defending themselves as the police was incapable of defending them. So the real reason might not be for soldiers to stop the herdsmen but to stop the innocent avenue people from retaliating if attacked again. The acronym Cat and Mouse race presupposes insincerity of purpose. All these nicknames and acronyms (Python Dance, Crocodile Tear, Cattle Colonialism, etc) seem to provoke innocent Nigerians into confrontation that would create opportunity and reason for the outgoing administration to employ unconstitutional means to hang on to power after May next year. Or could it be a way of putting fears into the National Assembly leadership from considering sacking the incompetent government via impeachment before 2019?
Alert ! Alert ! ! Alert ! ! !
Eclat De Bullet will like to greet you all in the name of our Almighty God, the creator of the whole universe.
I wish to address my observation today which i understand as a new strategy or plan of the Hausa Fulani against the Igbo.
The people call Ndi Igbo should stop being timid and greed. This altitude is the major problem we have.
Their is “NO Way” and it is “Impossible for Educated illiterate, Timid and Greedy Men to give a Good gift to people.
Their minds are bitter and full of evil thought because they know the position they pose their selves, they do not merit it.
That is why they “HATE” any one with wisdom and will be desperate to kill him or her.
It is such people the enemies will make the best friend in that society, just as we the Igbo’s can confirm these days in our land by those that pose their selves as Ohaneze, Igbo politicians and Governors.
Despite what our Leader Mazi Namdi Kanu and other good conscience citizens has said about the foolish Igbo’s, to me, i always see that foolishness in their live activities because it is only an Educated illiterate and Timid great man will not think of his future generation. Their wisdom and wise security is, after all i will take my children abroad but you are the one that cursed the war. Base on that foolishness they believe their families will be safe at abroad, forgetting we are no more in the old days ~＊
And the confirmation of their great and hero foolishness is by seeing what their fellow Benue or Middle Belt Timid great men has cursed to their people these days but they Timidly continue asking their Biafran people to continue voting.
Now Look at the new political killing strategy the Borno State Governor has posse to Ndi Igbo today but known of this Political – Ohaneze, Joe Igbokwe, Igbo politicians including hypocrite and fearful Eastern Governor has condemn it.
Only what the so called Ohaneze is there to make noise that Youth do not respect them, how can you see respect when you do not deserve it ?
All this people posing their selves as Ohaneze, Igbo Politicians and Governors has become blind and Imbecile now, as this Borno State Governor is instigating Boko Haram publicly and openly to start killing the Igbo’s in Nigeria.
Known of them will talk, they will not say any thing now or condemn it. If IPOB only express their feelings for evil done against us, all this zombies, hypocritical analog brains and nonentities Joe Igbokwe and the rest them will start condemning them in front of all news papers in Nigeria.
Ogbonnaya Onu is there talking and jumping around Nigerian Government for his selfish interest while the Borno State Governor is using political and hypocritical praise method to tell the Boko Haram and Fulani Headsmen to go against Ndi Igbo, but no body will understand it now.
Biafrans, you can see what is going on now, you people can see now the political killing the Borno State Governor want to use and start killing Igbo’s but known of those posing as self style leader, both retired militaries and others are there watching and listening, eating and drinking while Borno State Governor is instigating the Boko Haram to start killing the Igbo’s in Nigeria.
How can a Governor will make such a public statement if not that he knows those people posing as Igbo leaders are Imbecile and spiritual death.
That is why this Governor come out in open radio and news papers start telling all Northerners that, it is an Igbo Man from “Mbaise” that defeat Boko Haram in Sambisa Forest.
What is the meaning of that ? When did Nigeria military start telling the whole citizens the military officer that defeat any insurgency.
Some of our timid officers and even some ordinary citizens are seeing it as a praise and honor to Ndi Igbo, capital NO, it is a lie, do not believe it like that.
He is trying to instigate, to provoke and push the Boko Haram to start killing Igbo’s in Nigeria.
That is the interpretation of what the Borno State Governor is campaigning.
Now if i may ask the Benue people, Where is your Paul Unongo? Is he tired of leading the Northern forum with his unguided mouth against the Igbo’s?
Maybe he doesn’t know that “Food is Ready”.
Not long ago,Paul Unongo and other Benue indigenes said IPOB is a terrorist group that deserved no mercy,they insulted Igbo’s and claimed Igbo’s are problem of Nigeria. Now the music is steadily at their doorstep, where are you ? you do not talk again Paul Unongo! ! !
IPOB, MASSOB and other Igbo Biafran agitators should raise up and condanm this nonsense officialy.
Those Educated Lunatic, Mental Slaves, Analog Brains that pose as political Ohaneze and their Mad and Hungry Timid Governors should continue drinking and eating with 88 billions paid to them to execute their future generations and they foolishly accept hoping the Biafra restoration will End.
If we are in the Year 40’s Or 50’s the foolishness of all these so called Political-Ohaneze, Igbo Politicians Joe Igbokwe, Ogbonnaya Onu Orji Uzo, Rochas Ngege, Peter Obi, Nia Nwodo and the rest could have brought to us what is happening in Benue State.
I thank God these days that what ever they are foolishly and timidly agreed with the North will back fire right inside their private homes.
All Hail Biafra.