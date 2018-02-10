The Sun News
Latest
10th February 2018 - Breaking 2019: Northern elders in crucial meeting
10th February 2018 - State Police: We will take Osinbajo’s suggested on board – Lawan
10th February 2018 - How Army Generals Used Me To Launder Over N2.5B Defence Fund in UK
10th February 2018 - Kidnappers on rampage, abduct 5 businessmen in Calabar
10th February 2018 - OBJ, IBB lack moral right to criticize Buhari – Plateau APC elders
10th February 2018 - Herdsmen killings, strong warning to Ohanaeze, S’East govs –IPOB
10th February 2018 - Fresh trouble for Innoson as Lagos court orders arrest, detention
10th February 2018 - Buhari orders retirement of Justice Ademola, Tokode’s sack
10th February 2018 - Nosakhare Blessing 08093211942
10th February 2018 - Obasanjo’s coalition movement doomed to fail ­ — Ajomale
Home / Cover / National / Herdsmen killings, strong warning to Ohanaeze, S’East govs –IPOB

Herdsmen killings, strong warning to Ohanaeze, S’East govs –IPOB

— 10th February 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has decried the support of the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and South-East governors for the recent military Operation Python Dance that unleashed mayhem on a non violent organization that it is, as well as the entire South East and South South, saying Federal Government’s inaction to herdsmen attacks and killings in the Middle Belt, would have served as a lesson and an eye opener to its duplicity.

The group wondered why Ohanaeze and governors of Southeast endorsed the attack on IPOB by military armored tanks in the name of operation Python dance while no Hausa\Fulani governor or Arewa Consultative Forum has condemned or spoken out against the killer herdsmen.

The media and publicity secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, in a statement yesterday said that the deployment of soldiers to Benue, Taraba and other states to tame the menace of herdsmen by the federal government has been belated after much havoc had been done and many lives wasted in the areas.

According him, “Have you heard a single word of condemnation from any Hausa Fulani governor or Arewa Consultative Forum against these killer herdsmen? The answer is a capital no. Maybe there is a lesson here to be learned by Igbo politicians and Ohaneze Ndigbo.

“This government is currently in the midst of deceit but unfortunately some people are being taken in by their lies. It took pressure from all over the world to get this administration to agree to this paper deployment because we know it’s not real.

“The best remedy for the murderous mayhem of the terrorists is to divide Nigeria. Anybody still habouring the hope of one united prosperous Nigeria is living in a fool’s paradise. Unfortunately, this belatedly announced Operation Cat race or whatever they named it,  to deal with a band of hardened state sponsored terrorists is totally meaningless. People will continue to die needlessly until Nigeria is divided.

“The deployment of troops to beleaguered Benue communities is a fraud designed to hoodwink the masses into thinking that this administration is serious about fighting the menace of Fulani herdsmen which they created through their policy of acquiescence and appeasement.

“These so called troops allegedly deployed to Benue are all staffed by Fulani officers who as usual will provide protection and cover for the tribesmen who are doing the killing. The world witnessed the same scenario in Southern Kaduna in 2016\17 or we have, suddenly forgotten. Did Nigerian Army not allegedly supply murderous herdsmen with arms with which they massacred and sacked non Muslim villages in Southern Kaduna?”

Despite the outlawed group’s strong words, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Southeast governors and other prominent leaders of the region have consistently expressed belief and support for a united Nigeria.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

3 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 10th February 2018 at 6:27 am
    Reply

    Only a fool will think or believe fulani cow rearing touts are behind the present attacks against natives of this territory of the natives. The enemy are using their terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. are attacking natives of this territory of the natives and said it is so-called herdsmen attacks. All militia groups etc. of the natives must be Armed to the teeth- Crush the enemy’s terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc., Burn Down their barracks etc., take everything in their possession- arms etc. Slaughter the last enemy on your God given native land, Slaughter the last enemy’s cow on your God given native land. If you are a native of this territory of the natives and a politician, governor etc., in business etc., number one engagement is the ongoing Revolution War of the natives to defend the natives of this territory of the natives, to defend this territory of the natives, to erase fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives, to erase fulani criminal terrorists in this territory of the natives, to erase the last cow of fulani criminal terrorists in this territory of the natives under Disintegrated Republics of the natives- number one bubget is for the militia groups etc- warriors of the natives of this territory of the natives under Disintegrated Republics of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. Any native of this territory of the natives who do not play his or her role in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives, do not fund it for defense of natives of this territory of the natives, for defense of this territory of the natives, for existence and future in 21st century world, such a native of this territory of the natives will not have a place in this territory of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. It is the Sword- in Revolution War of the natives. It is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Kabiyeze 10th February 2018 at 6:39 am
    Reply

    The recent deployment and even the code name given to it shows the possible reason for the deployment. The sudden change of mind in deploying soldiers immediately the Benue Governor asked Benue people to start defending themselves as the police was incapable of defending them. So the real reason might not be for soldiers to stop the herdsmen but to stop the innocent avenue people from retaliating if attacked again. The acronym Cat and Mouse race presupposes insincerity of purpose. All these nicknames and acronyms (Python Dance, Crocodile Tear, Cattle Colonialism, etc) seem to provoke innocent Nigerians into confrontation that would create opportunity and reason for the outgoing administration to employ unconstitutional means to hang on to power after May next year. Or could it be a way of putting fears into the National Assembly leadership from considering sacking the incompetent government via impeachment before 2019?

  3. Eclat De Bullet 10th February 2018 at 12:31 pm
    Reply

    Alert ! Alert ! ! Alert ! ! !

    Eclat De Bullet will like to greet you all in the name of our Almighty God, the creator of the whole universe.

    I wish to address my observation today which i understand as a new strategy or plan of the Hausa Fulani against the Igbo.

    The people call Ndi Igbo should stop being timid and greed. This altitude is the major problem we have.
    Their is “NO Way” and it is “Impossible for Educated illiterate, Timid and Greedy Men to give a Good gift to people.

    Their minds are bitter and full of evil thought because they know the position they pose their selves, they do not merit it.

    That is why they “HATE” any one with wisdom and will be desperate to kill him or her.

    It is such people the enemies will make the best friend in that society, just as we the Igbo’s can confirm these days in our land by those that pose their selves as Ohaneze, Igbo politicians and Governors.

    Despite what our Leader Mazi Namdi Kanu and other good conscience citizens has said about the foolish Igbo’s, to me, i always see that foolishness in their live activities because it is only an Educated illiterate and Timid great man will not think of his future generation. Their wisdom and wise security is, after all i will take my children abroad but you are the one that cursed the war. Base on that foolishness they believe their families will be safe at abroad, forgetting we are no more in the old days ~＊

    And the confirmation of their great and hero foolishness is by seeing what their fellow Benue or Middle Belt Timid great men has cursed to their people these days but they Timidly continue asking their Biafran people to continue voting.

    Now Look at the new political killing strategy the Borno State Governor has posse to Ndi Igbo today but known of this Political – Ohaneze, Joe Igbokwe, Igbo politicians including hypocrite and fearful Eastern Governor has condemn it.

    Only what the so called Ohaneze is there to make noise that Youth do not respect them, how can you see respect when you do not deserve it ?

    All this people posing their selves as Ohaneze, Igbo Politicians and Governors has become blind and Imbecile now, as this Borno State Governor is instigating Boko Haram publicly and openly to start killing the Igbo’s in Nigeria.

    Known of them will talk, they will not say any thing now or condemn it. If IPOB only express their feelings for evil done against us, all this zombies, hypocritical analog brains and nonentities Joe Igbokwe and the rest them will start condemning them in front of all news papers in Nigeria.

    Ogbonnaya Onu is there talking and jumping around Nigerian Government for his selfish interest while the Borno State Governor is using political and hypocritical praise method to tell the Boko Haram and Fulani Headsmen to go against Ndi Igbo, but no body will understand it now.

    Biafrans, you can see what is going on now, you people can see now the political killing the Borno State Governor want to use and start killing Igbo’s but known of those posing as self style leader, both retired militaries and others are there watching and listening, eating and drinking while Borno State Governor is instigating the Boko Haram to start killing the Igbo’s in Nigeria.

    How can a Governor will make such a public statement if not that he knows those people posing as Igbo leaders are Imbecile and spiritual death.

    That is why this Governor come out in open radio and news papers start telling all Northerners that, it is an Igbo Man from “Mbaise” that defeat Boko Haram in Sambisa Forest.

    What is the meaning of that ? When did Nigeria military start telling the whole citizens the military officer that defeat any insurgency.

    Some of our timid officers and even some ordinary citizens are seeing it as a praise and honor to Ndi Igbo, capital NO, it is a lie, do not believe it like that.

    He is trying to instigate, to provoke and push the Boko Haram to start killing Igbo’s in Nigeria.
    That is the interpretation of what the Borno State Governor is campaigning.

    Now if i may ask the Benue people, Where is your Paul Unongo? Is he tired of leading the Northern forum with his unguided mouth against the Igbo’s?

    Maybe he doesn’t know that “Food is Ready”.
    Not long ago,Paul Unongo and other Benue indigenes said IPOB is a terrorist group that deserved no mercy,they insulted Igbo’s and claimed Igbo’s are problem of Nigeria. Now the music is steadily at their doorstep, where are you ? you do not talk again Paul Unongo! ! !

    IPOB, MASSOB and other Igbo Biafran agitators should raise up and condanm this nonsense officialy.

    Those Educated Lunatic, Mental Slaves, Analog Brains that pose as political Ohaneze and their Mad and Hungry Timid Governors should continue drinking and eating with 88 billions paid to them to execute their future generations and they foolishly accept hoping the Biafra restoration will End.

    If we are in the Year 40’s Or 50’s the foolishness of all these so called Political-Ohaneze, Igbo Politicians Joe Igbokwe, Ogbonnaya Onu Orji Uzo, Rochas Ngege, Peter Obi, Nia Nwodo and the rest could have brought to us what is happening in Benue State.
    I thank God these days that what ever they are foolishly and timidly agreed with the North will back fire right inside their private homes.

    All Hail Biafra.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Breaking 2019: Northern elders in crucial meeting

— 10th February 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja Top politicians and leaders from the northern part of the country, are currently meeting in Abuja. The leaders who are meeting on the platform Northern Elders Prayer (NEF), are expected to take a position on key national issues. They are expected specifically take a position on who to support in the 2019…

  • State Police: We will take Osinbajo’s suggested on board – Lawan

    — 10th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Senate Majority Leader, Ahmed Lawan, has said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s call for the creation of state police in face of rising security challenges in the country, is very good suggestion and would be taken on board in the National Assembly. Lawan, who was also in the Presidential Villa to observe…

  • How Army Generals Used Me To Launder Over N2.5B Defence Fund in UK

    — 10th February 2018

    …COL. AWUSA OPENS CAN OF WORMS MURPHY GANAGANA, Jos He was in love with the military and, indeed, had a promising career in the Nigerian Army after being granted a Direct Short Service Commission in the rank of Second Lieutenant on October 4, 1989. Later, he converted to Direct Regular Commission and was deployed to…

  • Kidnappers on rampage, abduct 5 businessmen in Calabar

    — 10th February 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar Palpable tension has gripped the business community in Cross River as five businessmen had been abducted by kidnappers in the past three weeks within the Calabar metropolis. Investigations revealed that while Ifeanyi and Lazarus, motor spare parts dealers, were kidnapped two weeks ago, an electrical parts’ dealer and contractor popularly known as…

  • OBJ, IBB lack moral right to criticize Buhari – Plateau APC elders

    — 10th February 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos The All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Advisory Council, Plateau State, has reaffirmed its support for President Muhammad Buhari and Governor Simon Lalong ahead of the 2019 general elections. Chairman of the Advisory Council, Capt. Joseph Din (Rtd), disclosed this yesterday in Jos during a media briefing where he said former President Olusegun…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share