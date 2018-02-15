The Sun News
Herdsmen killings: Ortom presents documents to indict Presidency, Defence Minister, IGP

— 15th February 2018

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, on Wednesday, gave startling revelations to the Senate when he informed the lawmakers that the Presidency ignored several warnings before the mass killing of his people by herdsmen.

The governor said this when he appeared before the joint Senate Committee on Police Affairs and National Security and Intelligence.

He showed the lawmakers copies of his letters to President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the security chiefs before and after the crisis began.

“Over 100 people killed in Benue would not have died if security agencies were responsive. None of the letters (to the Presidency) was replied,” he stated.

“The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, attributed the Benue killings to blockade of grazing routes and implementation of ranching law.

“His position is misleading and dishonest. We hope that his position is not that of the Federal Government,” he said.

The governor recalled that President Buhari directed the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to relocate to Benue but that ”he spent a night in Lafia before coming to Benue.”

Ortom said, “His PRO (Jimoh Moshood) insulted me on a public television programme that ‘the Governor of Benue State is a drowning man.’ IGP has not apologised and has not removed the FPRO.

“Miyetti Allah Cattle Herders Association boldly announced, ‘Expect more blood to flow in Benue State,’ and more blood is flowing, yet the IGP has not arrested or questioned them.

“Nigerians clearly know the side the IGP stands on. He is not on the side of justice and should resign.”

Ortom, who denied that he was sponsoring a militia group, recalled that before the anti-open grazing law was implemented, herders were given a six-month grace to establish ranches.

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 15th February 2018 at 2:51 pm
    Reply

    The only scientific answer is the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. No complaints, no investigation- it is the Sword. What will the dead NASS after the mockery call probe, if not just empty noise? If you are a native of this territory of the natives in the dead NASS, it is the Sword either you are for the natives of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics or you are for fulani criminal terrorists under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. God Is With Us!!!

