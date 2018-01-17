Herdsmen killings: IPOB mocks Ohanaeze Ndigbo, South East govs

The Sun News
From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday lambasted South East governors and leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for keeping mute in the ongoing killings of innocent people in the Middle Belt and other parts of the country by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The group said the South East governors and leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo should have muscled the courage to compel their fellow Northern governors and Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) to proscribe or ban the activities of ‘Fulani terror herdsmen’ as Northern governors and elders allegedly commanded them to do in the run up to Operation Python Dance.

A statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful,  wondered why governors from the South East states and leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo remained silent since the alleged onslaught by Fulani herdsmen. The group said they would have, instead, pressurised Northern governors and elders to proscribe activities of Fulani herdsmen and declare it a terrorist group as in the case of its group.

“In view of the ongoing sponsored and unwarranted killings, including the massacre of innocent citizens through out Nigeria today, by Fulani herdsmen, we, IPOB, and its leadership worldwide, wish to ask South East governors and Nnia Nwodo-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo why they have maintained a cowardly silence.

“Why won’t they command their fellow Northern governors and Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) to proscribe or ban the activities of Fulani terror herdsmen as Northern governors and elders commanded them to do in the run up to Operation Python Dance.

“It is on record that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and other South East governors, with the support of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, openly announced, before the world in Enugu, that all IPOB peaceful activities were, henceforth proscribed. That singular pronouncement by Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State gave impetus to the military to hastily label IPOB a terror group.

“What Fulani herdsmen have been doing is mass murder and orchestrated genocide, yet, all the anti-IPOB voices from the South East, South South and South West have fallen silent. They are scared of making the same demands Northern politicians forced them to make in the case of IPOB.

“Governor Rochas Okorocha has suddenly gone mute, the unity of his beloved Nigeria is no longer threatened, despite senseless savagery of Fulani terror herdsmen. Nobody is hearing from Tanko Yakassai and Ango Abdullahi again.

“This has clearly shown that South Eastern governors, Nnia Nwodo-led Ohanaeze, South South and South West politicians, with a few notable exceptions, are opportunistic charlatans who will do anything to please the North in return for power and wealth.

“It doesn’t matter how many are killed, how many villages are sacked and pillaged, as long as Fulani power brokers in the North control all the levers of governance and military, they must be obeyed. South East governors and Ohaneze Ndigbo are the very worst culprits in this regard.

“Till date, we keep wondering why Igbo governors and Nnia Nwodo-led Ohaneze Ndigbo will openly condemn the peaceful activities of IPOB, an organisation that has no record of any violence or killing, while they remain mute in the face of murderous and barbaric Fulani terrorists disguised as cattle herders.

“We are aware that men and women of good conscience all around the world can see the blatant hypocrisy and rampant deception within all strata of the Nigerian establishment,”

