Home / Cover / National / Herdsmen killings: FG can’t reduce Christians to second class citizens -COCIN President

Herdsmen killings: FG can’t reduce Christians to second class citizens -COCIN President

— 24th March 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

President of Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev. Dachollom Datiri, has said that the Federal Government cannot reduce Christians in Nigeria to second class citizens following the unabated attacks and killings of innocent persons by Fulani herdsmen.

He said the Fulani herdsmen were being shielded by security agents after carrying out deathly attacks that claimed several lives of poor Nigerians in rural villages while people in the defenseless villages are also usually being arrested as the aggressors.

Rev. Datiri stated this, on Saturday, during the coronation of Gwom Turu, Da. Ezekiel James Dalyop, held at RCM Primary School Turu, in Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He urged community leaders to join hands with traditional rulers in protecting their subjects against the evil being perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen with the sole aim of marginalizing and reducing Christians to second class citizens and refugees in their own land.

“Some Nigerians, particularly Christians have been reduced to second class citizens due to the persistent and unabated killings by Fulani herdsmen. This action is unacceptable and the security agencies need to raised up to their responsibility of protecting the people because they are tired of suffering as the aggressors after been attack and arrested while the real aggressors, the Fulani herdsmen are shielded.”

The clergyman also called on governments at all levels to provide security to all Nigerians without any form of discrimination as the case is with the herdsmen attack on local farmers in the country.

The newly-coronated paramount ruler, Da. Ezekiel James Dalyop, said protecting his subjects against internal and external aggressors, provision of good hygiene and enthronement of fairness and justice would be his priority.

According to Da. Daylop, “We have launched an environmental sanitation to ensure clean surroundings, personal hygiene and the provision of toilets/latrines in every home. I want to say that this shall continue as a way eliminating diseases and predisposing hazards.

“Youth restiveness, unemployment, drug and substance abuses are ills that we most join hands with the government and non-governmental actors to fight the menace. I want to state clearly that I shall support any policy programme or initiative that would help target the reduction of poverty, illiteracy, unemployment and destitution, particularly for widows and orphans.”

Da. Dalyop said he is committed to representing e interest and needs of his people in accordance to the traditions and values of the people and fear God in all his dealings.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 24th March 2018 at 4:18 pm
    There’s no religion war in this natives territory. There’s no farmers/herdsmen war in this natives territory. There’s no tribal war in this natives territory. There’s only political war in this natives territory between this territory natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics and fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Only the Sword decides in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

