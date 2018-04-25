Herdsmen killings: Christians to protest nationwide on Sunday— 25th April 2018
Fred Ezeh, Abuja
The leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has directed its members and Christians across Nigeria to join in its planned nationwide protest scheduled to hold on Sunday 29th.
CAN said the protest was to register its discontent with the inability of the Federal Government to end killings in different parts of Nigeria, particularly in Benue, Plateau, Taraba and Nasarawa states.
CAN President Rev. Samson Olasupo, in a statement by his media aide, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, encouraged Christians in Nigeria to hold peaceful protest on the said date, suggesting the premises of their churches, asking government and security agencies to end the killings and bloodshed in the country.
“Christians are to carry placards with different inscriptions meant to address issues about sustained killings, attacks and destruction of their property in Nigeria,” the reverend said.
“The inscriptions on placards could possibly read thus, ‘Enough of bloodshed and unlawful killings in Nigeria’; ‘FG release Leah Sharibu from the bondage’; ‘Stop herdsmen killings’; and several other inscriptions that could reawaken the consciousness of the political leaders.”
The umbrella body of Christians in Nigeria reminded the government of its oath of office and constitutional responsibility of protecting citizens, and charged authorities to quit unnecessary excuses and rise to the occasion.
Nigerians across the country from the North East, to the Middle Belt to the South have become vulnerable to random and sustained attacks from Boko Haram terrorists, and murderous onslaughts from rampaging herders and armed bandits.
Such developments, according to CAN, are not only inimical to the progress of the country, but will continue to weaken the unity and foundation of Nigeria if left unchecked.
you tell them what to write on their placards; you keep the money you extort from deluded pedestrians and the allocation you receive from legislooters and executhieves. nigeria is a joke innocent victims must be pitied.