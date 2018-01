(Magnus Eze – ABUJA)

The Nigerian Army has deployed special forces to Benue and Nasarawa states to confront the spate of killings emanating from herdsmen-farmers’ clashes.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, disclosed this in Abuja, on Tuesday, during the presentation of farm implements and items to the Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches, at Giri, in the Federal Capital Territory, by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh.

Gen. Buratai, who said the Army would continue to deploy special forces to ensure harmonious co-existence between herders and farmers, also noted that there was a correlation between physical security and food security.

Details later…