Herdsmen kill two Civil Defence operatives in Benue

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Two operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) deployed to the troubled Guma local government area of Benue State have been reportedly killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The incident, according to source, happened on Monday at Awamye community near Kasseyo village in Guma.

Sources disclosed to our correspondent that the victims had gone to a stream in the community to take a bath when the Fulani herdsmen, who must have been studying their movement for sometime, suddenly opened fire on them, killing two on the spot while the others managed to escape.

Our source disclosed that the Fulani attackers ambushed the victims from both sides of the stream.

The deceased were members of the Joint Task Force (JTF) deployed to communities in the troubled Guma area to beef-up security in the wake of the Fulani invasion and killings in the area. It was learnt that the victims joined the Corps in 2017.

When contacted, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Peter Adakole said the Command had already deployed more of its men to the area to ascertain what happened, promising to brief media on new information as the investigation develops.