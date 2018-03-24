Herdsmen kill three in another Plateau attack

Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than three persons were killed when gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked Dong community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Saturday Sun gathered that the incident happened at about 8:30pm on Thursday when the villagers were preparing for dinner. Police Public Relations Officer, Plateau State Police Command, ASP Tyopev Marthais Terna, who confirmed the incident said the gunmen opened fire on the villagers and thereafter escaped into the bush.

“Our attention has been drawn to an attack which took place on Thursday night at Dong community in Jos North Local Government Area where unknown gunmen opened fire on innocent villagers and killed three persons”, he stated.

He added that the State Police Commissioner had mobilized troops to the area to beef security and stop further killings and reprisal attack.

He said investigation has also commenced to unravel those behind the attack while urging the locals not to take law into their hands but report any suspicious movement to the security agents for prompt action.

Meanwhile, the Dong community had buried all the three victims of the Thursday night attack in one grave.

The State governor, Simon Lalong condemned the attack and urged security agencies to fish our the perpetrators.

A statement by the state commissioner for information and communication, Yakubu Dati, described the attack as unfortunate.

He said government was making frantic efforts to make life comfortable for everyone in the state.