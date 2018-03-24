The Sun News
Latest
24th March 2018 - Herdsmen kill three in another Plateau attack
24th March 2018 - Ex-Senator, retiree fight dirty over N.5M debt
24th March 2018 - Politicize abductions, face serious action, Buhari warns politicians, groups
23rd March 2018 - 5 OAU students arrested, remanded at in prison
23rd March 2018 - Plateau killings: Gov. Lalong sues for calm
23rd March 2018 - Cholera, Lassa fever kill 14 in Bauchi
23rd March 2018 - Rohr benches Onazi, Musa against Poland
23rd March 2018 - SUN EXCLUSIVE: Catholic nun bleeds mysteriously in Enugu
23rd March 2018 - DStv, GOtv To Air All Nigerian Friendlies
23rd March 2018 - U.S. charges 9 Iranians for government-sponsored hacking
Home / National / Herdsmen kill three in another Plateau attack

Herdsmen kill three in another Plateau attack

— 24th March 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than three persons were killed when gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked Dong community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Saturday Sun gathered that the incident happened at about 8:30pm on Thursday when the villagers were preparing for dinner. Police Public Relations Officer, Plateau State Police Command, ASP Tyopev Marthais Terna, who confirmed the incident said the gunmen opened fire on the villagers and thereafter escaped into the bush.

“Our attention has been drawn to an attack which took place on Thursday night at Dong community in Jos North Local Government Area where unknown gunmen opened fire on innocent villagers and killed three persons”, he stated.

He added that the State Police Commissioner had mobilized troops to the area to beef security and stop further killings and reprisal attack.

He said investigation has also commenced to unravel those behind the attack while urging the locals not to take law into their hands but report any suspicious movement to the security agents for prompt action.

Meanwhile, the Dong community had buried all the three victims of the Thursday night attack in one grave.

The State governor, Simon Lalong condemned the attack and urged security agencies to fish our the perpetrators.

A statement by the state commissioner for information and communication, Yakubu Dati, described the attack as unfortunate.

He said government was making frantic efforts to make life comfortable for everyone in the state.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Herdsmen kill three in another Plateau attack

— 24th March 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos No fewer than three persons were killed when gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked Dong community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State. Saturday Sun gathered that the incident happened at about 8:30pm on Thursday when the villagers were preparing for dinner. Police Public Relations Officer, Plateau State Police Command,…

  • Ex-Senator, retiree fight dirty over N.5M debt

    — 24th March 2018

    • He sends me pornographic pictures instead of paying my money –Lender Tunde Thomas        Do you know Senator Patrick Ani? Do you or do you not? Well, Fola Owolabi, a retired civil servant living in Ibadan, says he is looking for a hammer, a sledgehammer or, better still, a mattock with which to…

  • Politicize abductions, face serious action, Buhari warns politicians, groups

    — 24th March 2018

    • How we negotiated Dapchi girls release – DSS Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja   President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that henceforth, security agencies have his mandate to deal decisively with anyone trivialising terrorist abductions and military operations aimed at securing Nigerians. He also threatened to sack any security chief who fails in his duty henceforth. He declared…

  • 5 OAU students arrested, remanded at in prison

    — 23rd March 2018

    Gabriel Dike Five students of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife were arrested by Osun State Police Command for protesting against the decision of the university management to evict some students from the hostels. The Education Rights Campaign (ERC) in a statement made availble to Saturday Sun and signed by the National Coordinator, Hassan Taiwo,…

  • Plateau killings: Gov. Lalong sues for calm

    — 23rd March 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong, has appealed for calm, following the Thursday night attack by armed gunmen in Dong village of Jos North Local Government Area of the state, which culminated in the unfortunate loss of lives of some persons. Governor Lalong, in a statement issued on Friday, noted…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share