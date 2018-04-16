The Sun News
Herdsmen kill four policemen in Benue ambush, others missing

— 16th April 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

No fewer than four mobile policemen have been reportedly killed, while others were still missing after they were attacked by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Ayinbe, in Logo Local Government area of Benue State.

Daily Sun gathered that, on Sunday evening, two mobile policemen deployed to the area on the heels of the New Year Day attack, were returning from Ayinbe to Ayilamo were shot at by the gunmen.

One of the policemen was said to have died on the spot while the other, who escaped by the whiskers, managed to reach his other colleagues who quickly mobilised to go and recover the corpse of their slain colleague.

A local, Chief Joseph Anawah, who spoke on telephone with our correspondent, said unknown to the policemen, they had driven into an ambush laid for them by the attackers and as they alighted from their vehicle and were searching for their slain colleague, their vehicle was immedidately set ablaze.

Although, our source could not ascertain the number of policemen who were caught up in the ambush, he said all of them had to scamper for safety in the bush while sounds of gunshots resonated in the area all through Sunday night until early hours of Monday.

As at the time of filing this report, the Benue State Police Command had confirmed four of its personnel killed in the area, Anawah said the casualty rate could be more than declared.

The Police, in a press release made available to Daily Sun by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Moses Yamu says, “The Benue State Police Command regret to report that its personnel came under attack of Insurgents at Anyibe, Logo LGA of the State between 1800hrs of yesterday, 15th April, 2018 and early morning of date.

“Sadly, at the moment, four casualties have been suffered by the Police. Additional reinforcement (including the Air Asset of the Police) deployed by the Inspector General of Police is in pursuit of the murderous gang. They shall definitely be apprehended with their weapons of destruction and made to face the full wrath of the law.”

It would be recalled that Logo local government area has been one of the areas that had come under severe attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen since January this year with several persons including policemen killed so far.

The situation had caused a humanitarian crisis in the area as people could still not go back to their homes despite calls by Governor Samuel Ortom for them to return and defend themselves with stones.

