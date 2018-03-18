The Sun News
Latest
18th March 2018 - Herdsmen kill AAU student, 4 others in Edo
18th March 2018 - Bauchi APC mourns late Sen. Wakili
18th March 2018 - President cancels Rwanda trip
18th March 2018 - Plateau: Lalong raises alarm over threats to peace
18th March 2018 - Buhari, governors attend Osinbajo daughter’s private wedding in Abuja
18th March 2018 - Outrage over jumbo pay for senators
18th March 2018 - Russia 2018 : Nigeria can make the difference for Africa – COSAFA president
18th March 2018 - Eriksen leads Spurs into FA Cup semis
18th March 2018 - Venus, Halep crash out of Indian Wells final
18th March 2018 - Obiano, Deputy Begin Second Term
Home / National / Herdsmen kill AAU student, 4 others in Edo

Herdsmen kill AAU student, 4 others in Edo

— 18th March 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin

Five persons in Edo State over the weekend are alleged to have been killed via gunfire from suspected cattle herdsmen. Among the victims was a first year student of the Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma, Collins Ojierakhi, in Ugboha, Esan South East Local. The victim count included people from Odiguetue in Ovia North East Local Government Areas of the southern state.

Twelve other persons are currently hospitalized at the Benin Central Hospital and other private hospitals as a result of the attack by the herdsmen.

The killing at Ugboha is said to have occured Friday night at about 7:30 p.m. when the deceased Collins and his friends were on their way back to the village from Uromi.

Father of the deceased, Mr. Festus Ojierakhi, gave an account of the incident, saying, “I am just confused. I was actually in the house eating at about 8 p.m. and I started asking about my son who was not there. I was told he went to Uromi with his friends on a motorcycle.

“It was around 9 p.m. that the mother of my son’s friend started shouting, crying that herdsmen have killed her son. I rushed out of the house and I asked about my own son. I was told he died too with his friend.

“We immediately detailed boys and ran to the place. When we got there we were told that the police had come to take the corpse to Ubiaja mortuary. I was told my son and two others, including the friend, died. They said the other person that died is an Igbo person.

“The information we heard was that as my son was driving home with his Okada, the herdsmen and their cattle blocked the road and they waited for them to leave the road. Immediately they passed, some of their people in the bush opened fire on my son and his friends and they died at the spot.

“I have been to the Area Commander office and they said they are investigating the matter. I don’t know what to do. This is a young boy that just entered University”, the distraught father lamented.

In the attack at Odiguetue community in Ovia North East, the herdsmen reportedly invaded the community Saturday morning, shooting sporadically and in the process killed two persons.

The people of the community and their neighbours from Odighi had last week protested killings and destruction of their farms by Fulani herdsmen in Benin City.

This is the latest incident in a wider series of murders by rampaging cattle herdsmen across Benue, Plateau and other states, a crisis that has been intensifying since the beginning of the year. Hundreds of people, mostly farmers and villagers in small communities, have been killed since a number of states enacted anti-open grazing laws to stop the incursion of cattle herders, who are mostly Fulani, into settled farm communities and fields. The conflict has led to a cycle of violence, both aggressive and retaliatory.

In the Edo incident, 22 members of the two affected communities had been remanded in prison for one month after they were arraigned in court for charges related to their killing of four herdsmen.

Meanwhile, some of the wounded persons were brought to the Benin Central hospital Saturday, while the two dead persons are said to have been interred at an undisclosed mortuary.

Calls to the Edo State Police Commissioner, Johnson Kokumo, and spokesman of the State police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, respectively, for confirmation of the incidents were not answered.

An aide to the Commissioner said his boss was at a meeting.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Herdsmen kill AAU student, 4 others in Edo

— 18th March 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin Five persons in Edo State over the weekend are alleged to have been killed via gunfire from suspected cattle herdsmen. Among the victims was a first year student of the Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma, Collins Ojierakhi, in Ugboha, Esan South East Local. The victim count included people from Odiguetue in Ovia North…

  • Bauchi APC mourns late Sen. Wakili

    — 18th March 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi The All Progressives Congress (APC), Bauchi State chapter, has expressed deep shock over the sudden death of Senator Ali Wakili representing Bauchi South, on Saturday. Secretary of the party in the state, Buhari Disina, ‎said in an interview with newsmen at the late politician residence in Saturday that, “The news is actually…

  • President cancels Rwanda trip

    — 18th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Kigali, Rwanda, for the extraordinary meeting of African Union Heads of State and Government, has been cancelled, sources at the Presidency have confirmed. The meeting is billed to hold in Kigali, Rwanda, on Wednesday. The President had been scheduled to depart Nigeria for Kigali on Monday for the signing of the framework…

  • Plateau: Lalong raises alarm over threats to peace

    — 18th March 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong says that the peace and stability of the state is under threat by some forces determined to take the state back to the crises of the past. Lalong disclosed this in a state broadcast on Friday, while urging residents to be security-conscious and report suspicious movements around…

  • Buhari, governors attend Osinbajo daughter’s private wedding in Abuja

    — 18th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari accompanied by his wife, Aisha, were among top government functionaries, which included governors, National Assembly members and captains of industry that attended the wedding of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s daughter, Damilola. The wedding service of Damilola and her husband, Oluseun, was held earlier in the day at the National…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share