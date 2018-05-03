The Sun News
Herdsmen kill 6 in Benue, injure scores

— 3rd May 2018

Suspected herdsmen, Tuesday evening, reportedly invaded Tse-Iyortyer, Yelwata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, killed six persons and injured scores. It was gathered that the marauders had attempted to raze the community but youths of the area successfully repelled the attackers, who fled to neigbouring Nasarawa State.

A notable politician and indigene of the area, who claimed he lost three of his cousins in the attack, said the armed attackers stormed the community in their numbers and opened fire on anyone they ran into.

He said: “Armed herdsmen stormed my community, Yelwata, a few hours ago; six of my people, made up of three of my direct cousins and three others, were shot dead. This took place some hundreds of metres behind the primary school, which is playing host to an army company.

“The attackers came from the axis of Giza in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State and they were all Fulani herdsmen because our boys that joined in repelling them had a nice glimpse of many of them.”

Efforts to reach the state’s police spokesman, ASP Moses Yamu, for confirmation were unsuccessful.

