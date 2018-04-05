Herdsmen kill 5 in Thursday attack on Taraba village

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Barely 12 hours after armed herdsmen attacked and killed a family four in Mbayi village, Takum Local Government Area, herdsmen in the early hours of Thursday killed five more people in the neighbouring Donga Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP. David Misal, confirming the attack, said that four bodies had been recovered so far but that operatives were combing the area to effect arrests and ensure a quick return to normalcy.

A resident, Mr. Henry Ianna, told our correspondent on phone that the attackers numbering over 30 invaded Utile community along Donga-Isha road, killing five persons.

“The attackers came in the early hours of today ( Thursday ) when people were still asleep and started shooting,” he said.

“The attacks have now spread to Shaakaa village and so far five corpses have been recovered and the attacks are still ongoing as we speak.

“The casualty figure may rise as shooting is still going on. The areas under attack are still volatile, so we could not go into other places for fear of being attacked and you know the attacks began in the night when people were still asleep, so there is the tendency that more bodies would be recovered,” he said.

Ianna added that hundreds of people were fleeing the troubled spots to Donga, the headquarters of the local government for safety.