Home / National / Herdsmen kill 3 persons in Plateau

Herdsmen kill 3 persons in Plateau

— 23rd March 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than three persons were killed when gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen laid ambushed on villagers in Dong community of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident happen at about 8:30p.m., on Thursday, when the villagers were preparing for dinner and the gunmen storm the village and open fire on the people.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Tyopev Marthais Terna, who confirmed the incident said the gunmen open fire on the villagers and escaped into the bush.

“Our attention has been drawn to an attack which too place on Thursday night at Dong community in Jos North Local Government Area where unknown gunmen open fire on innocent villagers and killed three persons.

“The State Police Commissioner quickly mobilized troops to the area to beefed security and stop further killings and reprisal attacked.”

He said investigation has commenced to unravel those who are behind the attack and urged the locals not to take the law into their hands but report any suspicious movement to the security agents for prompt action.

Meanwhile, the Dong community has conducted the burial for the three victims of the Thursday night attack in one place.

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, condemned the attack and urged security agencies to fish our the perpetrators.

In a statement through the commissioner for information and communication, Yakubu Dati, described the attack as unfortunate.

He said government is making frantic effort to make life comfortable for everyone in the state while evil men are drawing the state backward in terms of peace.

