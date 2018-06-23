Herdsmen kill 21 in overnight raid in Adamawa

Billy Graham Abel Yola

About 21 people were reported to have been killed and several others injured following an overnight raid on the village of Dowayan in Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State by suspected fulani Herdsmen, sources told Daily Sun.

The marauding herdsmen who have been wrecking terror on Numan, Demsa and Girei local governments areas were said to have attacked the communities around 8 pm Friday, burning down the village and destroying properties.

Details later…