Herdsmen kill 21 in overnight raid in Adamawa— 23rd June 2018
Billy Graham Abel Yola
About 21 people were reported to have been killed and several others injured following an overnight raid on the village of Dowayan in Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State by suspected fulani Herdsmen, sources told Daily Sun.
The marauding herdsmen who have been wrecking terror on Numan, Demsa and Girei local governments areas were said to have attacked the communities around 8 pm Friday, burning down the village and destroying properties.
Details later…
Ekiti election: INEC, APC preloading card readers, says Fayose— 23rd June 2018
Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of colluding to preload card readers to be used for the July 14 governorship election in the state with a view to manipulating the poll in favour of the APC candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi….
Presidency replies NASS on distorted 2018 budget— 23rd June 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has responded to the National Assembly which had, earlier, justified its distortion of the 2018 Budget. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said that clarifications have become necessary. The statement read: “Throughout the budget consideration process the executive, through the…
2018 budget: NASS tackles Buhari— 23rd June 2018
Ndubuisi Orji And Fred Itua, Abuja The National Assembly yesterday tackled President Muhammadu Buhari over his comments on the 2018 Appropriation Act, stating that whatever alteration it made to the budget was in line with its constitutional powers and in the interest of the country. Speaking at joint press conference addressed by the Chairman Senate…
Innoson’s case file reassigned –Group’s spokesman— 23rd June 2018
David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi The Head of Corporate Communications of Innoson Group of companies, Mr. Cornel Osigwe, yesterday, said the Chief Judge of Lagos State, has recalled the case file of Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chief Innocent Chukwuma from Hon Justice Dada’s court based on a letter by counsel to Chief Chukwuma, Chief G.N. Uwechue…
Entertainment
I can’t marry a short man –Nkechi Blessing, actress— 23rd June 2018
Yoruba actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday better known as Omoge Lekki, has a knack for interpreting roles and of course for controversies. Only last week, she got into a messy fight with another actress, Juliet Ibrahim, after getting a hurtful slap from comedian Arole during a movie shoot. When Inside Nollywood approached Ms Blessing for comments,…
South-West Report
How Ooni founded Ekiti kingdom— 21st June 2018
Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti A retelling of the political intrigues that eventually led to the founding of Efon Alaaye in Ekiti State has opened up yet another deception in history. It is the widespread belief that many historic personalities deified, as gods in Yoruba cosmology because of extraordinary feats they performed in their lifetime, did…
Abuja Metro
Abuja school where kids study under trees— 20th June 2018
Fred Ezeh This may sound like a fairy tale but it is for real. Children still study under trees and unfriendly classrooms in many government owned basic education facilities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. That is not enough. Children also sit “comfortably” on bare floor while receiving lessons in some public education facilities…
Oriental News
Landslide threatens Abia community— 20th June 2018
Okey Sampson, Aba Indigenes of Umuhu Ezechi, a clan in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, who have not been home lately may not recognise their community next time they visit home. Climate change with it devastating effect is having serious toll on the agrarian, community. The community bordered in the north by Ozuitem…
Features
Evil uncle: Father of five rapes 8-year-old niece— 23rd June 2018
• He lured my daughter with N50, victim’s mum alleges Damilola Kola-Dare The birth of a new day was gleefully announced by the dissonant tunes of cocks in the groggy and agrarian community of Umudu Egbengwu Nimo in Anambra State. It was June 8 and the time 7am. An innocent eight-year-old girl, Treasure, (surname withheld)…
Literary Review
Jacqueline Agweh: I started writing at 10— 23rd June 2018
Damiete Braide Jacqueline Agweh’s schedule is tight as a working class mother, but she remains dauntless in following her passion of creative writing. So far, she has these books to her credit: The Brown Family, A Place for Every Girl (2012), The Colour of My Tears (2014), and A Pelican of the Wilderness (2014). She…
Lifeline
Navy shows strength in Gulf of Guinea— 22nd June 2018
… As Nigeria, France, China, Portugal, others participate in Exercise Eku Kugbe Philip Nwosu It was a massive exercise. The Nigerian Navy recently deployed 12 combat ships in the Gulf of Guinea as part of its efforts at improving its capacity to protect the country’s maritime sector. Code-named Exercise Eku Kugbe, the initiative, which involved…
Education Review
Bombshell from VC of Mouau: Our teachers are cheaters— 19th June 2018
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Recently, students from some secondary schools in Ebonyi State, especially from the old Afikpo bloc converged on Government Technical College, Afikpo for a mathematical contest. Also present were their teachers and of course, members of the academic and non-academic staff of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State. The mathematics…
TSWeekend
Nothing’ll make me polygamist like dad –Bayode, Victor Olaiya’s son— 22nd June 2018
Ifechi Okoh Bayode, the lanky son of iconic highlife musician, Dr. Victor Olaiya, is actually a chip of the old block. His dexterity on the trumpet at Papingo Dabalaya Nite Club, Surulere, Lagos every Saturday night reminds one of the heydays of his father as a trumpeter. Here, the University of Lagos graduate reveals how…
Opinion
The ranching solution— 22nd June 2018
Robert Obioha; 08111813041; [email protected] For some years, the herdsmen menace has led to crisis of unimaginable proportions. It has led to loss of lives, livestock and properties worth billions of naira. At some point, it appears that the government could not contain the situation. The matter escalated so much that some states came up with…
Columnists
For it was Borrowed [1]— 23rd June 2018
On April 21, 2018, as we were celebrating the 20th year anniversary of the Scripture Union, Lagos Area, and it was also the Supporters’ Forum, I reminded my brethren that there were only two Scripture Union Pilgrim groups, when I came to Lagos in 1974. These were the Agege and Moshalasi Pilgrim Groups. I was…
No prayer can win us a World Cup!— 23rd June 2018
Did you see that short, human charcoal waving at the corner of Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Volgograd, Russia, yesterday, when Nigeria played against Iceland? Phew! That was me! I was also at the U.J. Esuene Stadium, Kaliningrad, when Nigeria lost 2-0 to Croatia. I wore a white T-shirt ticked with a green marker. I…
Great personality but different partner— 23rd June 2018
Your partner may have two different personalities. In public, they are admired, approachable, calm, relatable, and nice to a fault that people keep singing how lucky you are to be married to him or her. In fact, your partner may be active in your neighborhood and even in your church marriage counseling committee but he’s…
Wanted: Too Old to Run Bill— 23rd June 2018
There have been so much frenzy in the polity about the Not Too Young To Run law, which was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari recently. As young people celebrated the new law, which to them is the best thing that have happened since the inception of the current democratic dispensation, the ruling All Progressives Congress…
A tale of two shoguns— 23rd June 2018
It’s one tale that has perennially fascinated us, this tale of the two Shoguns of Ogun State who share a lot in common: Bashorun MKO Abiola, a national hero even in death, 25 years after winning an election but was denied being President of Nigeria, and Mike Adenuga, the younger business titan, taking the baton…
Are you in a relationship with a control freak?— 23rd June 2018
Control freaks make terrible lovers and husbands. No sane woman should put up with a controlling man who thinks he has the right to tell you how to live your life. Women married to control freaks have no peace. They have no life, no friends and no hobbies. They are always walking on egg shells…
The ranching solution— 22nd June 2018
Robert Obioha; 08111813041; [email protected] For some years, the herdsmen menace has led to crisis of unimaginable proportions. It has led to loss of lives, livestock and properties worth billions of naira. At some point, it appears that the government could not contain the situation. The matter escalated so much that some states came up with…
Not yet uhuru with cattle ranches— 22nd June 2018
On Tuesday, the Federal Government unveiled what it considered a good programme that would end the protracted herdsmen-farmers’ clashes, which have claimed many lives across the country. In the programme, 94 ranches, in the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria, are being proposed in 10 states. The ranching programme, approved by the National Economic Council, is…
Imperatives of financial literacy— 22nd June 2018
Poverty can never be eradicated; no matter the efforts governments or institutions make, poor folks will always be with us. This position is supported by the declaration of Jesus in Mark 14:7, “For ye have the poor always, and when so ever ye will, ye may do them good.” We are advised to help them…
A law as good as inevitable— 22nd June 2018
At a critical stage of the 2015 presidential election, the rival People’s Democratic Party (PDP) alarmed the nation that, if elected, candidate Muhammadu Buhari would be pushed around by one of his lieutenants. This doubt obviously accounted for a seeming passive almost unnoticeable portion of Buhari’s inaugural speech in which he said “I am for…
Brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. can attack and kill this territory natives for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc., but nothing on earth will subdue this territory natives under fulani Political Control. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. This territory natives of this generation must subdue the enemy under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!