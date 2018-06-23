The Sun News
Latest
23rd June 2018 - Ekiti election: INEC, APC preloading card readers, says Fayose
23rd June 2018 - Presidency replies NASS on distorted 2018 budget
23rd June 2018 - Herdsmen kill 21 in overnight raid in Adamawa
23rd June 2018 - Legend Peter Shilton trolls crying Diego Maradona after Argentina loss
23rd June 2018 - Evil uncle: Father of five rapes 8-year-old niece
23rd June 2018 - Inside the world of kid apprentices
23rd June 2018 - Jacqueline Agweh: I started writing at 10
23rd June 2018 - Architect speaks to power in new book
23rd June 2018 - I can’t marry a short man –Nkechi Blessing, actress
23rd June 2018 - My ex-husband is irresponsible –Mimi Orjiekwe, actress
Home / Cover / National / Herdsmen kill 21 in overnight raid in Adamawa
HERDSMEN

Herdsmen kill 21 in overnight raid in Adamawa

— 23rd June 2018

Billy Graham Abel Yola

About 21 people were reported to have been killed and several others injured following an overnight raid on the village of Dowayan in Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State by suspected fulani Herdsmen, sources told Daily Sun.

The marauding herdsmen who have been wrecking terror on Numan, Demsa and Girei local governments areas were said to have attacked the communities around 8 pm Friday, burning down the village and destroying properties.

Details later…

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 23rd June 2018 at 1:57 pm
    Reply

    Brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. can attack and kill this territory natives for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc., but nothing on earth will subdue this territory natives under fulani Political Control. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. This territory natives of this generation must subdue the enemy under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekiti election: INEC, APC preloading card readers, says Fayose

— 23rd June 2018

  Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of colluding to preload card readers to be used for the July 14 governorship election in the state with a view to manipulating the poll in favour of the APC candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi….

  • BUDGET

    Presidency replies NASS on distorted 2018 budget

    — 23rd June 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has responded to the National Assembly which had, earlier, justified its distortion of the 2018 Budget. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said that clarifications have become necessary. The statement read: “Throughout the budget consideration process the executive, through the…

  • HERDSMEN

    Herdsmen kill 21 in overnight raid in Adamawa

    — 23rd June 2018

    Billy Graham Abel Yola About 21 people were reported to have been killed and several others injured following an overnight raid on the village of Dowayan in Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State by suspected fulani Herdsmen, sources told Daily Sun. The marauding herdsmen who have been wrecking terror on Numan, Demsa and Girei…

  • SENATE

    2018 budget: NASS tackles Buhari

    — 23rd June 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji And Fred Itua, Abuja The National Assembly yesterday tackled President Muhammadu Buhari over his comments on the 2018 Appropriation Act, stating that whatever alteration it made to the budget was in line with its constitutional powers and in the interest of the country. Speaking at joint press conference addressed by the Chairman Senate…

  • COURT

    Innoson’s case file reassigned –Group’s spokesman

    — 23rd June 2018

    David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi The Head of Corporate Communications of Innoson Group of companies, Mr. Cornel Osigwe, yesterday, said the Chief Judge of Lagos State, has recalled the case file of Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chief Innocent Chukwuma from Hon Justice Dada’s court based on a letter by counsel to Chief Chukwuma, Chief G.N. Uwechue…

Archive

June 2018
S M T W T F S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share