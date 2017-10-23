Herdsmen invade Nasarawa community, destroy crops

From Linus Oota, Lafia

Men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen at the weekend invaded farmlands in Giza, Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. The men allegedly destroyed crops on over 84 hectares and other valuable items estimated at millions of naira.

President of Tiv Development Association, Nasarawa State chapter, Mr Bernard Kyeghna, who confirmed the incident said the development had left the entire community especially the farmers in a state of misery, adding that from now till next year, the people would remain in hunger.

Kyeghna lamented that with the level of destruction done on the farmlands, hunger was imminent in the community as crops such as Guinea corn, maize, soya beans, rice, yam and cassava farms ready for harvest were completely raised by the herdsmen.

The villages affected are Awaga, Agom, Hiwaobo, Dogo, Ajo, Kwaghumba. He said the activities of Fulani herdsmen had continued to have negative effects on the community, adding that the patience of the villagers was being taken for granted.

He said: “Our cassava, rice farms, maize and other valuable agricultural products have been completely destroyed and used by the herdsmen to feed their cattle. I am talking about millions of naira and it is not funny at all. The destruction is massive, it has cost all the villagers a lot, I am saddened.”