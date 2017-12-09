The Sun News
Latest
9th December 2017 - Herdsmen invade Kogi community, kill 10
9th December 2017 - Buhari felicitates with Oyebode at 70
9th December 2017 - Voting begins at PDP convention
9th December 2017 - NLC tackles Buhari over fuel scarcity
9th December 2017 - PDP convention: Put party first, Fayose begs aspirants
9th December 2017 - 8 dead, 9 injured in Ogun auto crash
9th December 2017 - Farmers group donates classroom block to Nasarawa community
9th December 2017 - PDP convention: Ladoja withdraws from chairmanship race, aligns with Adeniran
9th December 2017 - PDP convention: Delegates voting to amend party constitution
9th December 2017 - PDP national convention begins
Home / Cover / National / Herdsmen invade Kogi community, kill 10

Herdsmen invade Kogi community, kill 10

— 9th December 2017

 

From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja.

No fewer than 10 famers were killed on Friday as Fulani herdsmen invaded two local government councils in Kogi State after allegedly setting their farmlands on fire.

The incident took place in Omala and Yagba West local government councils.

According to an eyewitness account Saturday, some Fulani herdsmen invaded Ogabifo Village near Agbenema Community and Agbabifo in Omala Local Government Area and killed the younger brother of the community chief, Paul Awodi after ransacking the community and setting some houses on fire.

It was gathered that the herdsmen that earlier invaded the farmland with their cattle were infuriated over the audacity of the farmers that challenged them on why they destroyed their crops

It was further gathered that after invading the village, the Fulani herdsmen went back to the farm and destroyed their crops and escaped unchallenged.

A source said the five herdsmen were fully armed with AK 47 and other weapons.

Following this, residents in the community fled the place in fear of another attack as the herdsmen were said to have been emboldened as a result of Governor Yahaya Bello’s order that Kogi residents must accommodate the herdsmen.

In a similar incident, Fulani herdsmen also invaded another farmland in Yagba West Local Government Council of the state.

An eyewitness account disclosed that the herdsmen with over 30 cattle invaded a rice farm owned by a woman in Omi, destroyed the rice farm and chased farmers away

A farmer, who did not want his identity revealed disclosed that the attacker herdsmen were fully armed when they arrived the farmland.

He added that other farmers were in their farm working when they heard gun shots when the herdsmen invaded the farms.

 

He therefore appealed to the state government to take a proactive step by calling the herdsmen to order.

The Kogi State governor, Bello last week had said that he will not introduce any anti grazing law to curtail herdsmen in the state.

According to the governor during a stakeholders’ meeting between the state government, the Miyyeti Allah Cattle Rearers Association and the Farmers Association in Kogi State, Bello said rather, he threw the gate of the state open to any Fulani herdsman who work without breaching the eace even.those that cant cope in bearby states that have curtailing laws.

 

 

 

 

 

Post Views: 43
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 9th December 2017 at 8:04 pm
    Reply

    Any collaborator of the enemy in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives must also face the same fate like the enemy- call him governor, military, police etc.- annihilate him or her on your native land with the enemy- fulani criminal terrorits- it is your Liberation, your Freedom on your God given native land under your Disintegrated Republic. Never you runaway again from your native land because of the enemy- fulani criminal terrorists- stand your feet and annihilate the last fulani terrorist, collaborator, on your God given native land. It is Liberation of the natives, Freedom of the natives- it is irreversible- God given victory is the natives’. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Herdsmen invade Kogi community, kill 10

— 9th December 2017

  From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja. No fewer than 10 famers were killed on Friday as Fulani herdsmen invaded two local government councils in Kogi State after allegedly setting their farmlands on fire. The incident took place in Omala and Yagba West local government councils. According to an eyewitness account Saturday, some Fulani herdsmen invaded Ogabifo…

  • Buhari felicitates with Oyebode at 70

    — 9th December 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated erudite scholar and renowned Professor of International Law and Jurisprudence, Akin Oyebode, as he clocks 70 years. The president commended Oyebode’s diligence, discipline and exceptional brilliance in bringing fresh perspectives to international law at a period like this in the history of mankind. The Special…

  • Voting begins at PDP convention

    — 9th December 2017

    Voting has commenced in the ongoing national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP). Prior to the commencement of voting, the chairman of the Convention Committee, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa announced the withdrawal of three of the nine contestants for the chairmanship position. He said those who have written the committee to convey their withdrawal from the…

  • NLC tackles Buhari over fuel scarcity

    — 9th December 2017

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja As fuel scarcity persists in Abuja, Lagos and other parts of the country, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) condemned the avoidable pain and suffering caused Nigerians. NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said no reason was good enough for the present wave of suffering inflicted on the citizens through the scarcity of petroleum…

  • PDP convention: Put party first, Fayose begs aspirants

    — 9th December 2017

    From: Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Ahead of the commencement voting in the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) national convention, Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has appealed to aspirants for various positions to put the party first. Fayose, who is also the chairman, PDP Governors Forum,stated this while addressing the convention on behalf of the 11 PDP governors….

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share