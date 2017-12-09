Herdsmen invade Kogi community, kill 10

From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja.

No fewer than 10 famers were killed on Friday as Fulani herdsmen invaded two local government councils in Kogi State after allegedly setting their farmlands on fire.

The incident took place in Omala and Yagba West local government councils.

According to an eyewitness account Saturday, some Fulani herdsmen invaded Ogabifo Village near Agbenema Community and Agbabifo in Omala Local Government Area and killed the younger brother of the community chief, Paul Awodi after ransacking the community and setting some houses on fire.

It was gathered that the herdsmen that earlier invaded the farmland with their cattle were infuriated over the audacity of the farmers that challenged them on why they destroyed their crops

It was further gathered that after invading the village, the Fulani herdsmen went back to the farm and destroyed their crops and escaped unchallenged.

A source said the five herdsmen were fully armed with AK 47 and other weapons.

Following this, residents in the community fled the place in fear of another attack as the herdsmen were said to have been emboldened as a result of Governor Yahaya Bello’s order that Kogi residents must accommodate the herdsmen.

In a similar incident, Fulani herdsmen also invaded another farmland in Yagba West Local Government Council of the state.

An eyewitness account disclosed that the herdsmen with over 30 cattle invaded a rice farm owned by a woman in Omi, destroyed the rice farm and chased farmers away

A farmer, who did not want his identity revealed disclosed that the attacker herdsmen were fully armed when they arrived the farmland.

He added that other farmers were in their farm working when they heard gun shots when the herdsmen invaded the farms.

He therefore appealed to the state government to take a proactive step by calling the herdsmen to order.

The Kogi State governor, Bello last week had said that he will not introduce any anti grazing law to curtail herdsmen in the state.

According to the governor during a stakeholders’ meeting between the state government, the Miyyeti Allah Cattle Rearers Association and the Farmers Association in Kogi State, Bello said rather, he threw the gate of the state open to any Fulani herdsman who work without breaching the eace even.those that cant cope in bearby states that have curtailing laws.