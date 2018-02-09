The Sun News
Latest
9th February 2018 - How Don Jazzy discovered me –John Drille
9th February 2018 - Hot and trending Krazee Legs
9th February 2018 - Tributes to Hugh Masekela at Othello’s
9th February 2018 - Why I featured KSA, Yinka Davies in my animation film, SADE –Luwoye
9th February 2018 - Ike Ogbonna’s unusual sense of humour
9th February 2018 - Fake nominations: Eviction scares Big Brother housemates
9th February 2018 - How I’ll share love with the less privileged on Val’s Day –DJ Bellcheque
9th February 2018 - I’ve been hurt, swindled many times –Veronique Adaa
9th February 2018 - I never knew I could dance like Michael Jackson –Darlington  Okeke
9th February 2018 - How I landed distribution deal with Okay Music –Vumomsé
Home / Cover / National / Herdsmen in gun battle with soldiers in Benue

Herdsmen in gun battle with soldiers in Benue

— 9th February 2018

•Suswam slams Buhari for not visiting state

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Suspected herdsmen engaged men of the 707 Special Forces Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Makurdi, Benue State in a gun battle  last Tuesday.

The  SFB spokesman, Major Olabisi Ayeni, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday.

He said the suspects were plotting to attack a fish farm, which  belongs  to  Governor, Samuel Ortom.

Ayeni said two of the attackers had been arrested.

Ayeni said: “Troops of 707 Special Forces Brigade, Nigerian Army, on a routine patrol along Gbajimba – Iyiodeh road in Guma LGA of Benue State on Tuesday 6 February,  2018 arrested two Fulani militia who were suspected to be planning a dangerous mission,”

“The troops sighted a group of these people while on their daily patrol. The militia who were suspected to be converging, possibly for an attack on Governor Ortom’s fish farm and other innocent citizens were about to be approached for questioning when they opened fire on the troops who later engaged them.

According to him: “When the troops accosted the herdsmen, they opened fire on the troops, who in turn engaged them in a shoot-out.

“In the course of the shootout, some of the herdsmen fled the area,  while two were arrested and handed over to the police.”

Benue has been a flashpoint of violence, especially between farmers and herdsmen. Some of the security personnel deployed in the state have been killed in their bid to restore normalcy.

On Wednesday, the army listed Benue among the six states where it would launch a 44-day operation to tackle insecurity.

When he visited Nasarawa earlier in the week, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered security operatives to arrest those perpetrating violence in the country.

Meanwhile, former governor of Benue State, Dr. Gabriel Suswam has taken a swipe on President Muhammadu Buhari for not visiting since the invasion of the state by herdsmen which resulted in the gruesome murder and eventual burial of 73 innocent people in the state.

Suswam stated this in a chat with newsmen when Rivers State Governor, Nyeson Wike stopped over at his Makurdi residence after he paid a condolence visit on  Ortom and the Benue people on Wednesday.

The former governor who was reacting to the recent visit of President Buhari to Nasarawa State said the president should have visited Benue first to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the loss of many innocent lives but he didn’t do that.

“I am not in a position to comment on his visit (to Nasarawa) because I’m not in his party. Secondly, I know that as a president, he must have had his programme outlined for the year but that not withstanding, the Benue case is an emergency.

“One would expect that a place that lost 73 people at once, he (Buhari) would have been more concerned about visiting such area. One would expect that a responsive government would have visited Benue to condole with the people over the gruesome murder of innocent lives,” Suswam posited.

Suswam who totally condemned the Benue killings,  disclosed that he had already sent a condolence message to his successor,  urging him to convey a meeting with stakeholders across party lines to find a lasting solution to the incessant invasion and killings by herdsmen in the state.

He commended Wike for visiting to commiserate with the state government and Benue people,  stressing that the gesture was in the spirit of brotherliness and had nothing to do with politics.

Asked if he would be ready to accept Governor Samuel Ortom into the PDP fold should he decide to return to the party, the former governor said, “I’m not the national chairman or a member of the National Working Committee of the PDP.

“That should be left for the NWC of the party to decide.”

In another development, Civil servants in Benue State have lamented what they described as underpayment of their January 2018 salary by the state government.

The workers who spoke on the condition of anonymity said when the alerts started coming, they were surprised to discover a serious cut in their salary without any explanation to that effect.

A deputy director,  who pleaded not to be named,  said his normal salary was less N60,000 even as another civil servant in the junior cadre said she got half salary this month.

But reacting to the development, Ortom  said  he  had directed the Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development, Mr David Olofu, to immediately address complaints arising from the payment of salary.

The governor,  who spoke through his Special Adviser (Media and ICT), Tahav Agerzua,  gave the directive following complaints of underpayment and other anomalies in the salaries of workers and other public servants.

While maintaining that there was no new salary structure in the state, the governor  said that under-payments were anomalies which should be rectified immediately.  He added  that a meeting would be held with state and national officials of the Nigeria Labour Congress on the outcome of the Abounu-led Salary Verification Committee before its full implementation.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 9th February 2018 at 5:33 am
    Reply

    Any native of this territory of the natives in the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria nickname military, police etc. who do not quit now, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy. How could one be so foolish, so brainwashed in such a clear situation in fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria are fully behind their terrorism mercenaries nickname herdsmen, and a brainwashed illiterate fool in the name of military, police etc. is sent- you do not ask whom you, whom are sent to fight for or fight against, what on earth will a sensible human on earth think fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria will go against their terrorism mercenaries nickname herdsmen. It is all game fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria are helpless as the vanquished- a situation any brainwashed illiterate fool in the terrorism mercenaries of the enemy nickname military, police etc. must pay the price, if he or she do not quit now. As I have long said, any native of this territory of the natives who stands for the fraudulent political name Nigeria which means stands for fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives, stand two risks- to go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy. The fraudulent political name Nigeria is dead- it is Yugoslavia of Africa, so do all its institutions are dead. Fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives is over which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives, nothing on earth will keep fulani criminal terrorists in this territory of the natives. If you are a native of this territory of the natives in the terrorism mercenaries of the enemy nickname military, police etc., you stands between two Swords- to go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy, if you do not quit now to work under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world- education, employment, job, salary, pension, business, public infrastructures, amenities etc. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG pledges commitment to enhancing Ease of Doing Business

— 9th February 2018

Omodele Adigun; Chinyere Anyanwu The Federal Government Thursday restated its commitment to sustaining Nigeria’s  rising profile in Ease of Doing Business index just as it has signed Executive Orders to give preference to Nigerian professionals in job placement and award of contracts. According to Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who disclosed this yesterday in Agbara, Ogun State,…

  • Reps probe BoI over sale of N40bn equity

    — 9th February 2018

    …As NNPC injects 100m litres of fuel Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja; Adewale Sanyolu House of Representatives, yesterday, resolved to probe the Bank of Industry(BoI) over the sale of equity worth N40billion in Dangote properties and WAMPCO Plc. The House also resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to undertake the assignment. The ad-hoc committee would  also be…

  • Ericsson unveils 5G platform for operators

    — 9th February 2018

    As part of its effort to evolve distributed cloud offering to optimise applications across multiple sites and improving latency, security, and resilience of 5G-enabled use cases, Ericsson yesterday announced the launch of 5G platform for operators The project is to further expand radio portfolio, and support smooth evolution from 4G to 5G Ericsson finalised its…

  • Boko Haram insurgency, politics of 2019

    — 9th February 2018

    Ismail Omipidan Last Monday’s town hall meeting, which saw stakeholders from the military, government and other security agencies converge on Maiduguri, the Borno State capital to take a look at the fight against Boko Haram insurgency is a clear indication that, as the country prepares for another round of elections next year, the issue is…

  • FG’s renaming of FUNAI after Ekwueme

    — 9th February 2018

    Charles Otu In September 2012, a freelance commentator, Marcus Hobley, in an article in The Guardian of London, while trying to sift through the sometimes troubled relationship between public opinion and its various effects on how policy is made or viewed, noted that views on the use and role of public opinion in forming policy…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share