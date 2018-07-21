Herdsmen free to graze anywhere in Nigeria – Prof. Umar

Sometime ago, Umar Labdo Muhammad, a Professor of Islamic Political Thoughts at Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano, came under fire for his view that Benue State belongs to the Fulani by conquest. In this interview, he insisted on his earlier position on the contentious issue even as he made another startling disclosure that the Hausa/Fulani founded the city of Jos, Plateau State, at a time the locals in the area were still living in jungles and mountains. Indeed, he claimed the Middle Belt area belongs to the Fulani. He shared his thoughts on other contentious issues, including the spate of killings in the region in this interview conducted by DESMOND MGBOH in Kano.

Talking of governance and good leadership, what is your assessment of the Buhari administration? Where is it that he is strong? Where is he weak?

I think that the Buhari administration came at a very, very critical time. It came after 16 years of systematic looting and destruction of this country, not only in the economic, but in the social aspects. Nigeria politics and its economy need to be reformed and this is not a small task to undertake. Number two, there are vested interests, who are massively opposed to Buhari and everybody knows this. These are the members of the former ruling party – the Peoples Democratic Party, the club of powerful retired Generals and some business moguls who exploit this country; and maybe also, some foreign interests who don’t mean well for this country. Generally, I think that Buhari is trying, but the job is not an easy job. These wanton killings of people – which unfortunately are being exploited by sections and interests in the country, it did not start today. It started many years ago and it is all over the country. But in some sections of the country, it is given a different name and in another section of the country, it is given a different name. For example, if the killing takes place in the so – called Middle Belt, they would say that it is Fulani and they would say that the Fulani are emboldened because their kind is the President. And when it happens in the enclave of Fulani-Zamfara for example or Katsina where the President comes from, then they would be silent. So, the situation is becoming complex, but personally, I think that President Buhari has good intentions for Nigeria. And if the masses of this country would support him to get a second tenure, I think that it would be good for Nigeria. But he needs time, he needs time and he needs the good will of people, although the vested interests would never allow him to have peace. My call to Nigerians is that they should rally round their President. This is a man who was Minister of Petroleum, who was Governor of six states – that is the whole of the North East as it is today. At that time, it was one single state – who was a military head of state and who was an Executive Chairman of the defunct PTF, but he is almost koboless and he is over 70 years. I tell you if he had wanted the things of this world, he would have accumulated a lot by now. We should please reason. We should not be blinded by tribal sentiments and others. If these vested interests call him names, they have their own reasons. They may be guarding their loots. But for us who don’t have anything and we need this country to ourselves and for our children, we should rally round this president who is recognized across the world. See how the man is being welcomed at world capitals. A couple of days ago, he was at The Hague. Do you know that if some leaders would have to go to The Hague, they would go there in chains. But Buhari was there as a guest of honour and the world listened to him. So, we should be grateful to God that we have Buhari. Otherwise, this country would have disintegrated by now.