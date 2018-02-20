Herdsmen: Fayose, Sanusi, Miyetti Allah leader sign peace pact

• Ado Fed Poly suspends registrar, bursar, probes management

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and National President of the Miyetti Allah, Muhammadu Kiruwa, yesterday signed a peace pact to phase out recurrent clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in the state.

Sanusi, however, pledged to work with Fayose, when his representatives visited Fayose, who had invited him to deliberate with other critical stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the challenge of herdsmen’s menace in the state.

The monarch, who was represented by the Saduana of Kano and former governor of Kano, Alhaji Ibrahim Shekarau, said: “As a member of Miyetti Allah Board of Trustees (BoT), the emir expresses his condolence to the victims of tragic incidences of herdsmen across the nation.

He said: “We have lived together for centuries and we have no cause, at this time, when unity is much desired, to end up in crisis. Sanusi expresses his condolence to families of bereaved and those who lost precious belongings and urges everyone to respect the law of the land and allow peace to reign. He also conveys his message of commendation to governor Fayose for ensuring peace and unity and putting in place appropriate laws, that are in the best interest of all parties. It is on record that the law put in place by the governor is the best in taking care of all parties involved. Anyone who has studied the law would know that it caters for all parties. For example, it is not new that cattle rearing is restricted to the time the governor slated as part of the laws, and our brothers, the herdsmen, know this and we urge them to ensure they strictly obey. “We equally urge the governor not to leave any stone unturned in his effort to ensure anyone who defaults must be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Criminal elements must be brought to book as there are criminals taking cover under certain communities or groups to perpetuate crimes. Such is unacceptable and intolerable.

“We thank the traditional rulers in Ekiti. We pledge our support to you all. We are not associated with any group of people not for peace.”

In the same vein, National President of the Miyetti Allah, Muhammadu Kiruwa, proclaimed Fayose as the true leader of Fulani in the state and said his visit, being the second, would end herdsmen’s menace.

He said: “This meeting will end the crisis between farmers and herders and Yoruba land as a whole. The governor is a true leader of his people. We are here to declare governor Fayose a peaceful leader and one who represents hope for all. We align ourselves with the anti-grazing law of the state because it protects the interest of all parties.

On his part Fayose, said: “I appreciate all the security chiefs here present. They have done very well. When you call somebody at 1:00am and in less than three hours they have gone to the farthest parts to secure the place. I appreciate you.

I also appreciate and commend our leaders, Emir of Kano and the Sultan of Sokoto. I want all of you, irrespective of tribe, to trust us as leaders. Part of the problem of Nigeria is lack of trust as a result of misinformation and distrust and, sometimes, politics. Let me tell you today when two governors of different parties see each other, we hug and drink together. Whenever I and President Muhammadu Buhari see, we will remain friends, don’t die for politicians.

“We will replicate this peace initiative from one place to another. I am overwhelmed by the messages from the Emir of Kano and Sultan of Sokoto and I want us to move from one state to another and reassure our people the way you have done this.

“Let us trust our leaders and listen to them; if we fight for hundred years, we will still come to a round table,“ he said.

Meanwhile, two principal officers of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, have been directed to step aside for three months, consequent upon an ongoing re-structuring. The institution’s governing council gave the directive during its 99th statutory meeting held recently.

Public Relations Officer and Deputy Registrar, Information, Mr. Ade Adeyemi-Adejolu, in a statement, said the decision was taken in consideration of the recommendations of a report of one of its ad-hoc committees constituted on December 7, 2017, to look into the operations of management in the recent past.

Adeyemi-Adejolu said: “The governing council, after deliberations, resolved and directed the Registrar, Mrs S. O. Adediran and the Bursar, Mr. E. A. Onaolapo, to step aside for three months subject to review of the decision at the next council meeting slated for May 2018.