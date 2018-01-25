Herdsmen/farmers killings: Army declares total clampdown against perpetrators in Adamawa

The Sun News
— 25th January 2018

BillyGraham Abel, Yola

Brigade Commander, 23 Armoured Brigade, Yola, Brig.-Gen. Muhammed Bello, has declared a total clampdown on the perpetrators of herdsmen/farmers killings in Adamawa State, saying the military would begin full deployment of its might in dealing with every dissenting elements causing mayhem in the state.

Gen. Bello made the remarks, on Thursday, during a Town Hall dialogue organised by the 23 Armoured Brigade for members of the four local governments bedeviled by the conflict.

According to the Brigade Commander,  “The Army’s soft approach should not be mistaken for weakness as the military is set to deploy its full force to curtail the wanton loss of lives in the state.”

“There is no traditional ruler in the country that does not own cattle and so many top politicians in the country own cattle, yet there has not been sufficient political and leadership initiative to deal with the crisis.”

The Commander also said about 200 people had been killed in the four local governments in the conflict. He also disclosed that seven policemen, two soldiers had also been killed in the mindless bloodletting and that the Army would not fail to use the necessary force to maintain order.

 

About author

Segun Adio

2 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 25th January 2018 at 5:16 pm
    Reply

    Do not move an inch backward on your God given native land. The so-called military, police etc. are criminal war mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- Slaughter them, Annihilate them, Burn them down, Erase them on your God given native land. It is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom under Disintegrated Republics of the natives. Fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives is over- their era is over, their days in this territory of the natives are over. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 25th January 2018 at 5:35 pm
    Reply

    Fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives is over- Burn Down their palaces, Slaughter their sultan, emirs, erase their sultanate, emirates etc. Annihilate their criminal war mercenaries nickname military, police, herdsmen etc. Erase the enemy on your God given native land. God given Liberation has come, God given Freedom has come under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Bloody Political War in Revolution War of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

