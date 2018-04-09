The Sun News
Herdsmen/farmers crisis: Gunmen kill four in reprisal attack in Nasarawa
9th April 2018 - Buhari’s declaration, patriotic response, says Okorocha
9th April 2018 - Ogun 2019: I’ll declare my guber intention soon – Kashamu
9th April 2018 - Six killed as cultists, OPC members clash in Ogun
9th April 2018 - APC grants resignation waivers to top national, state officials
9th April 2018 - FG to achieve Universal Health Coverage target by 2025
9th April 2018 - AAUA students ground Akure, protest hike in tuition
9th April 2018 - Buhari 2019: God has answered our prayers – PDP scribe
9th April 2018 - Customs generates N4b in Kano, Jigawa borders
9th April 2018 - Journalist petitions Police over threat to life by Gov Bello’s Chief of Staff
REPRISAL yelwater

Herdsmen/farmers crisis: Gunmen kill four in reprisal attack in Nasarawa

— 9th April 2018

Linus Oota , Lafia

No fewer than four persons were killed, on Sunday night, by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Nasarawa State.

The Daily Sun gathered that the incident took place at about 11:00p.m., on Sunday night, when the victims were relaxing in front of their compound against the heat at Gidan Ayua and Agia in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State close to Yelwater in Benue State.

Our correspondent got the names of the victims as Hembaor Ahoor, Terlumun John Adair, Engr Hange as well as Mr. Mfer. Their corpses had already been deposited at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital mortuary, in Lafia, by the police.

An eyewitness, who prefered anonymity, told our correspondent at the hospital that the attack was a reprisal one following the alleged killings of 11 Fulani herdsmen, last Saturday, in Yelwater by the suspected Tiv militias.

He said the victims were taken unawares by the gunmen who invaded the village which shares boundary with Yelwater.

Police Public Relations Officer of Nasarawa State Police Command, DSP Kennedy Idirisu, confirmed the attack and death of the four people.

He said the police had since mobilised its men to the affected area to ensure peace and prevent further attacks in the area.

