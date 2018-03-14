The Sun News
Latest
14th March 2018 - 2018 Women Day: Harvest of protests in Abuja
14th March 2018 - In Abuja, NICO builds bridge of unity
14th March 2018 - Igbo in FCT begin language protection campaign  
14th March 2018 - New style beggars invade FCT, make brisk business
14th March 2018 - EU envoy fetes partners in Abuja
14th March 2018 - Day monarchs paid homage to female jurist
14th March 2018 - Igu Aro tears ancient Nri Kingdom apart
14th March 2018 - Ozubulu: Excitement as foundation fixes 40-year-old bridge
14th March 2018 - Senator Oduah gives account of stewardship
14th March 2018 - You won’t get our support if you don’t complete Second Niger Bridge, Anambra monarch tells Buhari
Home / World News / Herdsmen, farmers’ conflict: EU expresses alarm over killings in Nigeria

Herdsmen, farmers’ conflict: EU expresses alarm over killings in Nigeria

— 14th March 2018

• Wants perpetrators brought to justice

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The European Union’s Heads of Mission in Nigeria has said it is alarmed over the escalating and disturbing killings in the clashes between herdsmen and farmers in Nigeria.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, the Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States, said as a first step, the perpetrators of violence must be brought to justice. 

It called on the Federal Government and all stakeholders to engage decisively in order to promote a constructive dialogue. This, the EU said, will help to find viable solutions and sustainable economic policies that would permit all to live in peace, irrespective of their ethnicity or religion.

The statement read in part: “The EU Heads of Mission are alarmed by the escalating and disturbing killings in the conflict between herdsmen and farmers in Nigeria. 

“While we welcome the visit of President Buhari to affected states, we encourage the government and all stakeholders to engage decisively in order to promote a constructive dialogue with the aim of finding viable solutions and sustainable economic policies that would permit all to live in peace, whatever their ethnicity or religion.”

It further confirmed its full support to the government and people of Nigeria in the fight against violence in all its forms. The EU expressed its condolences and sympathy to the families of those killed and injured.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 14th March 2018 at 5:17 am
    Reply

    It is not farmers/herdsmen issue. It is Bloody Political War in Revolution War of the natives between this territory natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics and fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in which only the Sword must decide in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. Every this territory native life lost in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world, is a worthwhile price for Liberation, Freedom in this natives territory under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Udom bans AMOC, pirates, other secret societies in Akwa Ibom

— 14th March 2018

Joe Effiong, Uyo Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has banned Pirates Confraternity, AMOC and other secret cult groups in the state. The ban, which took effect from March 12, was sequel to the signing of a “Cultism and Other Violent Behaviour (Prohibition) Order, 2018,” an offshoot of Criminal Code Law Cap. 38, Laws of…

  • Reps probe N10bn illegal withdrawal from NHIS

    — 14th March 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate alleged illegal  withdrawal of N10 billion from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Consequently, the House mandated its committees on Health Services, Finance and Anti-Corruption to undertake the assignment and…

  • Disobedience to relocation order: Buhari to query IGP

    — 14th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has said President Muhammadu Buhari would first hear from the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on the allegation of disobeying a presidential order to relocate to Benue State, before taking any action on the matter. Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said this when he spoke during…

  • …Nigeria on auto pilot, cabal in control –PDP

    — 14th March 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to tell Nigerians what he did to the Inspector  General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, when he found out the police boss flouted his order to relocate to Benue State, in the aftermath of New Year day killings by herdsmen. The PDP…

  • I’ve not authorised motor vehicle registration increment –Ambode

    — 14th March 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday said he has not authorised any increment in motor vehicle registrations in the state. Rumours have been milling round the state that the government was planning to increase the cost of processing motor vehicle particulars and application for number plates. Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan,…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share