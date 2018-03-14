Herdsmen, farmers’ conflict: EU expresses alarm over killings in Nigeria

• Wants perpetrators brought to justice

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The European Union’s Heads of Mission in Nigeria has said it is alarmed over the escalating and disturbing killings in the clashes between herdsmen and farmers in Nigeria.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, the Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States, said as a first step, the perpetrators of violence must be brought to justice.

It called on the Federal Government and all stakeholders to engage decisively in order to promote a constructive dialogue. This, the EU said, will help to find viable solutions and sustainable economic policies that would permit all to live in peace, irrespective of their ethnicity or religion.

The statement read in part: “The EU Heads of Mission are alarmed by the escalating and disturbing killings in the conflict between herdsmen and farmers in Nigeria.

“While we welcome the visit of President Buhari to affected states, we encourage the government and all stakeholders to engage decisively in order to promote a constructive dialogue with the aim of finding viable solutions and sustainable economic policies that would permit all to live in peace, whatever their ethnicity or religion.”

It further confirmed its full support to the government and people of Nigeria in the fight against violence in all its forms. The EU expressed its condolences and sympathy to the families of those killed and injured.